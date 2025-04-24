Sattaché Classic Bag Selected for 2025 "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Celebrity Gift Box

Sattaché, a female-founded lifestyle accessories brand based in New York City, is pleased to announce that its flagship product, The Sattaché Classic Bag, has been selected for inclusion in the 2025 "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Celebrity Gift Box.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This annual gift event, produced by Distinctive Assets, honors twenty-five celebrity mothers with products chosen for their innovation, usefulness, and relevance to modern parenting.

This year's recipients include Megan Fox, Priyanka Chopra, and Mindy Kaling, among others. This gifting initiative offers an opportunity to celebrate those taking on one of the most demanding roles—motherhood. The women recognized through this occasion continue to inspire through their work, and the program aims to support and pamper them in their parenting journeys. The curated boxes will be delivered to recipients the week before this upcoming Mother's Day.

The Sattaché Classic Bag was designed to meet the needs of busy women—mothers included—who navigate multiple roles throughout the day. Its dual-compartment structure keeps shoes separate from personal items, promoting cleanliness and organization. Ideal for commuting, travel, or managing everyday routines with children in tow, the bag offers a versatile, hygienic solution that adapts to dynamic schedules.

This is the fifth time the Classic Bag has been featured in a major Hollywood gifting event. It previously appeared in the official 2024 GRAMMY® Gift Bag, the 2024 "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags for leading Oscar® nominees, and the 2024 "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Celebrity Gift Box. Its continued selection highlights its practicality, versatility, and growing appeal among high-profile users.

Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Irina Titova-Kashan, Sattaché is a female-led brand focused on function-driven, eco-conscious accessories. The Classic Bag is made from water-resistant recycled ocean materials, including discarded fish nets and plastic bottles, and features PETA-Approved Vegan leather accents. It is antimicrobial, lead-free, and phthalate-free.

With five different carrying options—crossbody, over the shoulder, handheld, backpack, or sling—the Classic Bag offers flexibility without sacrificing style. It is priced at $195.

