Sattaché's Classic Bag to Be Featured in "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Celebrity Gift Box New

The Sattaché Classic Bag, has been selected for inclusion in the exclusive "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Celebrity Gift Box.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sattaché, a female-founded and female-led brand established in 2023 by entrepreneur Irina Titova-Kashan, is proud to announce its flagship product, The Sattaché Classic Bag, has been selected for inclusion in the exclusive "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Celebrity Gift Box. This special event, produced and distributed by Distinctive Assets, is set to honor twenty-five of the world's most famous moms with a broad array of fabulous gifts that are innovative, unique, and useful. The list of this year's influential mothers who are set to receive these coveted gifts includes Angela Bassett, Jennifer Garner, Melissa McCarthy, Lucy Liu, Blake Lively, Meghan Trainor, and Suki Waterhouse.

Crafted to meet the demands of modern women's busy lifestyles, The Sattaché Classic Bag seamlessly transitions between a luxurious handbag and a functional shoe carrier. Its innovative design ensures footwear remains separate from personal essentials, promoting hygiene and organization – a practical solution for urban living where frequent shoe changes is a necessity.

"We're honored to have The Sattaché Classic Bag included in the 'Mother's Day in Hollywood' Gift Box," expressed Irina Titova-Kashan, Founder and CEO of Sattaché. "At Sattaché, our mission is to empower women with eco-friendly, adaptable and performance-driven designs, and our participation in this event reaffirms our commitment. These remarkable women inspire us both on and off the screen, and we aspire to offer them a touch of inspiration in their journey through work and motherhood. I'm confident that The Classic Bag will provide them with unparalleled convenience and organization, enhancing their daily routines with effortless style."

Having already garnered attention in Hollywood with recent accolades, including being featured in the official 2024 GRAMMY® Gift Bag and in the exclusive "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags for this year's leading Oscar® nominees, The Classic Bag continues to solidify its reputation for its unique appeal, versatility, and style among Hollywood's elite.

Sattaché, headquartered in New York City, is a lifestyle accessories brand that introduces an innovative way of living through functional, sophisticated, and environmentally and socially conscious products designed for daily use. The brand's mission is to elevate the everyday lives of women with a touch of elegance, class, and freedom. Sattaché proudly creates vegan, eco-friendly, and antimicrobial products.

For more information about Sattaché and its Classic Bag Collection, please visit www.sattache.com.

