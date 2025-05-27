Scott J. Manning, MBA Featured On New, "Dentistry's Next Decade Podcast"

Unique video series explores future dental trends, innovations and strategies

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new "Dentistry's Next Decade Podcast," featuring Scott J. Manning, MBA, just launched at https://dentistrysnextdecade.com. Now, dentists can make smart decisions for the future by watching video presentations from today's top dental industry experts, practice leaders, and innovators who are redefining what success looks like in modern dentistry.

"It is an honor to be featured with some of the best experts in the dental industry relative to the latest technologies, marketing techniques, financial planning, and practice growth," states Scott J. Manning, sought-after speaker, best-selling author, wealth-and-lifestyle practice consultant, and founder of Dental Success Today, https://www.dentalsuccesstoday.com. "With the 'Dentistry's Next Decade Podcast,' dentists can easily get the valuable and unique information they need to prepare for the future and successfully grow their practices."

Instant Access to 7 Episodes of the New Video Podcast Series Is Now Available.

Currently, anyone can log onto https://dentistrysnextdecade.com to watch candid conversations with industry experts featuring Scott J. Manning, MBA, Dr. Richard Miron, Dr. Daniel Klauer, Jackie Cullen, Shawn Berg, Dr. David Phelps, Dr. Nammy Patel, and Kevin Kowalke.

Each episode goes into specific detail on what matters most in the future of dentistry, revealing how private practice owners can reclaim control, increase profitability, and deliver care that creates

lasting impact.

Viewers will:

Discover breakthrough strategies to elevate patient care and increase profitability – without burnout – prioritizing quality over quantity;

Learn why advances in airway health, sleep therapy, and regenerative dentistry are transforming comprehensive patient care (and unlocking new revenue streams);

Find out how to build a mission-driven team that's loyal, accountable, and invested in a long-term vision;

Uncover the secret to standing out in a competitive landscape – without racing to the bottom on price or relying on insurance; and

Realize keys to future-proofing their practices for sustainable growth, while engineering a strategic, high-value exit based on their terms and timeline, along with many other key insights.

"The 'Dentistry's Next Decade Podcast' is relevant to new dentists all the way to seasoned pros thinking about next steps," states Manning. "This video podcast series is unique because it delivers the clarity, strategy, and motivation dentists need to create a more profitable, patient-focused, and future-ready practice."

To watch the new podcast videos that explore the future of dentistry by uncovering the trends, innovations, and strategies that will shape the dental industry over the next 10 years, visit https://dentistrysnextdecade.com.

About Dental Success Today

Dental Success Today was founded by Scott J. Manning, MBA based on his 20-year dedication to helping dentists across North America create successful businesses relative to their values and goals and to experience more happiness, fulfillment, and of course, profits. Dentists who work with Scott receive his specialized formulas and protocols, or "Practice Profit Blueprints." These are a suite of integrated business systems designed to help dentists optimize their time in the office. To learn more and discover the one simple step to experience your dream, lifestyle practice – Guaranteed – visit https://dentalsuccesstoday.com.

