Second Annual HOT ROD Power Tour West, "America's Largest Traveling Car Show," is Set to Visit Five Cities in California and Arizona Oct. 7-11

Five-city, five-day HOT ROD Power Tour West is returning October 7-11, 2024 to include thousands of cars and trucks that will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts across California and Arizona. After its debut in 2024, HOT ROD Power Tour West is expanding in 2024 due to popular demand, now featuring close to 1,000 miles of driving with adrenaline-fueled events including drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a record-breaking summer trek through the South and Midwest (June 10-14) with over 20,000 attendees per city and 7,000 featured cars, the dates are set for MotorTrend's HOT ROD Power Tour West and registration and spectator tickets are available now. The five-city, five-day event is returning October 7-11, 2024 to include thousands of cars and trucks that will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts across California and Arizona. After its debut in 2024, HOT ROD Power Tour West is expanding in 2024 due to popular demand, now featuring close to 1,000 miles of driving with adrenaline-fueled events including drag racing, autocross and live entertainment. All details, registration and spectator tickets for the 2024 HOT ROD Power Tour West are available now at hotrodpowertourwest.us [hotrodpowertourwest.us __title__ hotrodpowertourwest.us].

REGISTRATION AND SPECTATOR TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW FOR ALL MARKETS! for HOT ROD Power Tour West 2024:

KICKOFF / Day 1: Monday, October 7 – In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (feat. drag racing)

– In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, (feat. drag racing) Day 2: Tuesday, October 8 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

– Snapdragon Stadium, Day 3: Wednesday, October 9 – Riverside County Fairgrounds, Indio, Calif. (feat. autocross)

– Riverside County Fairgrounds, (feat. autocross) Day 4: Thursday, October 10 – Lake Havasu State Park, Lake Havasu, Ariz.

– Lake Havasu State Park, Lake Havasu, Ariz. Day 5: Friday, October 11 – Radford Racing School, Chandler, Ariz. (feat. autocross)

Registration Information and Spectator Tickets

All vehicles and spectators need to pre-register before arriving at the first venue they attend. Spectators can come out and witness the second annual HOT ROD Power Tour West spectacle with a paid gate admission cost and can register for a ticket at hotrodpowertourwest.us now. Follow HOT ROD social media for updates, information on booking hotel rooms early by clicking the link here. Spectator parking at each stop will be located away from the show grounds and parking charges may apply in some locations.

30 Years of HOT ROD Power Tour

This year's 30th HOT ROD Power Tour marked the start of a new era for HOT ROD, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2023 with the launch of HOT ROD's digital archives and the HOT ROD Pod: Where It All Began podcast. Founded in 1948, HOT ROD is the most recognized brand in the world of high-performance cars. Due to the continued success of HOT ROD Power Tour, which has traditionally taken place in the Midwest and South, HOT ROD Power Tour West was added in 2023 and will return in 2024. Launched in 1995 by the HOT ROD magazine staff to personally connect with readers, HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end, hot rod–based automotive tour in the world and has solidified its place as the must-attend event for hot rod enthusiasts.

Over the past three decades, this popular event for car and truck lovers has visited 37 U.S. states and covers an average of 1,000+ miles each year. Classics and hot rods travel city to city while performance car lovers and HOT ROD editors and photographers follow alongside the tour, all cruising through small town America like one big family reunion road trip. Participants can join for one day, two days, or all five days. Hot rod culture has defined decades of automotive customization, and now more than ever, hot rod fans are sharing their passion with new generations.

MotorTrend's 75th Anniversary

HOT ROD Power Tour's 30th anniversary continues the celebration of MotorTrend's 75th anniversary in 2024. Founded in 1949, MotorTrend has become internationally recognized as the number one automotive media company. MotorTrend has been a thought-leader since its inception, and now as part of Warner Bros. Discovery, the brand continues to look toward the future of automotive innovation. Find more information about MotorTrend's 75th anniversary and upcoming announcements here.

Connect: For more information, visit hotrodpowertourwest.us; or connect on Facebook; X; and Instagram.

ABOUT MOTORTREND GROUP

MotorTrend Group, a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the world's largest automotive media group dedicated to introducing, inspiring and intensifying people's passions for the motoring world. Comprised of more than 50 iconic brands including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, TOP GEAR AMERICA and more, MotorTrend Group is the ultimate source of entertainment and information for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers, with a monthly audience over 30 million including two million premium members in addition to over 70 million social followers. Featuring world-class automotive entertainment across the #1 television network for automotive fans, digital streaming channels, iconic events, the largest automotive social network, over seven decades of print and digital editorial content and cutting-edge resources for new car shoppers, MotorTrend embodies every corner of car culture. From electric vehicles to timeless classic customs, MotorTrend Group brings the latest motoring trends to fans of all generations.

ABOUT HOT ROD

HOT ROD has been the most recognized brand in the world of high-performance cars since the iconic American magazine was founded in 1948. Today, the authoritative HOT ROD media footprint includes the HOT ROD Network on MotorTrend.com and the two largest events of their kind, HOT ROD Power Tour and HOT ROD Drag Week.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit http://www.wbd.com.

Press Contact

MotorTrend Group

Scott Shaffstall

[email protected]

Media Contact

Scott Shaffstall, HOT ROD (MotorTrend Group), 949-285-6315, [email protected], www.motortrend.com/hot-rod-power-tour-west/

SOURCE HOT ROD (MotorTrend Group)