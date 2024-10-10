SHA Once Again Named "World's Best Wellness Clinic" in 2024

SHA has once again been awarded World's Best Wellness Clinic 2024 by the prestigious World Spa Awards. Also recognized this year is the newest location, SHA Mexico, which was awarded World's Best New Wellness Retreat 2024, Latin America's Best Wellness Retreat 2024, and Mexico's Best Wellness Retreat 2024.

MADRID, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SHA has once again won "World's Best Wellness Clinic 2024" and other important awards at the prestigious World Spa Awards, which recognize excellence in the health, wellness and longevity sector.

The 10th edition of the World Spa Awards has recognized SHA in the following categories:

World's Best Wellness Clinic 2024: SHA Spain

World's Best New Wellness Retreat 2024: SHA Mexico

Spain's Best Wellness Retreat 2024: SHA Spain

Best Wellness Retreat 2024: SHA Spain Latin America's Best Wellness Retreat 2024: SHA Mexico

Best Wellness Retreat 2024: SHA Mexico Mexico's Best Wellness Retreat 2024: SHA Mexico

The World Spa Awards are a global initiative that acknowledges excellence and amplifies the spa and wellness tourism industry's recognition of consistently high standards and quality work. Winning these awards means joining an exclusive community of exceptional brands. The organizers of this annual event highlighted the high turnout and participation in the 2024 edition, which they see as a sign of strength and optimism in an industry undergoing expansion and economic growth.

After winning these awards, SHA has renewed its commitment to raise the bar even higher in its service delivery and continue innovating its renowned SHA Method and its health programs to set the gold standard for global excellence in health, wellness and longevity.

SHA was launched in 2008 after its founder Alfredo Bataller Parietti had a life-changing personal health transformation and regained his quality of life by changing his diet and combining natural therapies with the latest advances in Western medicine. Over the past 16 years, SHA has developed an integrative, holistic method that has been experienced by more than 70,000 people.

The opening of SHA Mexico in 2024 represents a significant milestone in SHA's international expansion strategy - reaffirming its commitment to innovation and excellence as a luxury brand. AB Living Group, the owner and operator behind SHA, specializing in health and wellness, luxury hospitality and premium properties, prioritizes excellence, design and sustainability in each of its projects. With a focus on creating transformative, high-quality experiences, AB Living Group understands that true luxury lies in enjoying an environment that promotes a balance between physical, mental and emotional well-being. Today, AB Living Group is a leading light in this industry.

About SHA

Our mission at SHA is to help people live longer and better lives through a holistic, integrative approach to health. Together with genetics, lifestyle and nutrition condition our health and well-being. The SHA Method, developed and supervised by world-renowned experts, integrates the most advanced treatments in scientific medicine, especially in preventive medicine, genetics and anti-aging, with the most effective natural therapies, focusing particularly on healthy and balanced nutrition.

SHA offers a variety of personalized health programs that are tailored to each individual's needs and wellness goals. Health programs are fine-tuned to each guest upon arrival, following an expert medical and therapeutic evaluation.

SHA is a life-changing experience, where health is understood not only as the absence of disease, but as an optimal state of complete physical, mental and spiritual well-being in harmony with the environment, an ideal weight and great vitality.

