SightMD Honored as 2025 "City's Best" in Two Prestigious Categories

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD is proud to announce that it has been named a 2025 City's Best Winner in two prestigious categories: LASIK Surgery Practice and Ophthalmologist/Optometrist. This honor highlights SightMD's ongoing dedication to providing exceptional vision care and reflects the strong trust and support of its patients and the community.
The City's Best competition is a community-driven awards program that celebrates outstanding local businesses across a variety of industries. Residents nominate and vote for their favorite service providers, helping spotlight organizations that exemplify excellence, trust, and community connection. The awards serve as a benchmark for quality and integrity in the marketplace, and winners gain valuable recognition as leaders in their field.
For SightMD, this recognition is especially meaningful as it reinforces the organization's mission to deliver compassionate, world-class eye care to every patient it serves. Being selected as a top LASIK provider and ophthalmology practice affirms SightMD's commitment to combining advanced technology, surgical expertise, and personalized patient experiences.
"Being named the top LASIK Surgery Practice in this year's City's Best competition is an incredible honor," said Dr. Jonathan Ellant. "It reflects not only the trust our patients place in us but also the dedication of our team to help people achieve their best possible vision."
"Winning in the Ophthalmologist/Optometrist category reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive eye care for patients of all ages," added Dr. Benjamin Whigham. "We're proud to be recognized for the care, precision, and compassion that define the SightMD experience."
Since its founding, SightMD has grown to become one of the region's most trusted names in ophthalmology and vision correction. With a team of leading specialists and locations across [region/state], the organization remains focused on innovation, education, and improving the lives of patients through better vision.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.
SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, at [email protected]
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com
