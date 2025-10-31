SightMD Honored as 2025 "City's Best" in Two Prestigious Categories

"Being named the top LASIK Surgery Practice in this year's City's Best competition is an incredible honor," said Dr. Jonathan Ellant. "It reflects not only the trust our patients place in us but also the dedication of our team to help people achieve their best possible vision." Post this

For SightMD, this recognition is especially meaningful as it reinforces the organization's mission to deliver compassionate, world-class eye care to every patient it serves. Being selected as a top LASIK provider and ophthalmology practice affirms SightMD's commitment to combining advanced technology, surgical expertise, and personalized patient experiences.

"Being named the top LASIK Surgery Practice in this year's City's Best competition is an incredible honor," said Dr. Jonathan Ellant. "It reflects not only the trust our patients place in us but also the dedication of our team to help people achieve their best possible vision."

"Winning in the Ophthalmologist/Optometrist category reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive eye care for patients of all ages," added Dr. Benjamin Whigham. "We're proud to be recognized for the care, precision, and compassion that define the SightMD experience."

Since its founding, SightMD has grown to become one of the region's most trusted names in ophthalmology and vision correction. With a team of leading specialists and locations across [region/state], the organization remains focused on innovation, education, and improving the lives of patients through better vision.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, at [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

