Simplesat challenges Medallia and Qualtrics: "High-volume feedback management doesn't have to be this hard"

Simplesat is taking on Medallia and Qualtrics with a simple message: high-volume feedback management shouldn't add friction to the support workflow. Built for fast-moving CX teams, Simplesat goes live in days, delivers clean CSAT/CES/NPS/5-star surveys, and routes feedback straight into the tools teams already use.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For years, enterprise feedback platforms have dominated the market with bloated implementations and steep pricing. Simplesat is calling them out.

Global consumer brands handle thousands of support interactions every day. When customer feedback comes in, CX teams need to act fast. Basic, built-in survey tools can't keep up at that scale — so brands turn to enterprise-grade feedback platforms, expecting speed and insight.

Months later, they're still onboarding. They're building dashboards they rarely open and paying for features nobody asked for. The drill-down analytics they were promised stay buried under layers of navigation. Their team needs a dedicated "survey engineer" just to keep the thing running. Budgets balloon. Momentum stalls. They're measuring a lot, and improving very little.

Simplesat was born from this frustration.

"The big platforms promise transformation, then deliver months of implementation and tools that fight you instead of helping you," said Cory Brown, CEO and co-founder of Simplesat. "Back when I was managing support at a marketing agency, every feedback tool was either too basic or so bloated it needed its own project manager. We were getting nowhere. So we built Simplesat: customer feedback software that goes live in a day and works for you, not against you."

What started as a simpler alternative has grown into an enterprise-grade customer feedback tool. Simplesat now offers SOC 2 Type II compliance, SSO, AI-powered analysis, and integrations that channel feedback directly into your existing workflow — all without losing speed or ease of use.

AI has raised customer expectations for real-time service. The big platforms responded by piling on more features, promising transformation. But Simplesat keeps feedback clarity front and center: CSAT/CES/NPS/5-star surveys that are easy to create and easy to complete, insights that reach the right people fast. Three words guide everything Simplesat builds: Simple, Useful, Fun.

SIMPLE

Traditional enterprise platforms take months to implement. Simplesat launches in days, no coding required. It meets your team where they are: Zendesk, Gladly, Gorgias, Intercom, Slack, or any other tool in your stack. Feedback flows into the platforms you're using, not a separate dashboard.

The surveys are clean: one-click responses and question flows that feel effortless to complete. Completion rates prove it — one retail brand saw response rates jump 60% after switching to Simplesat.

Great tools are obvious. Simplesat keeps everything in reach — no features buried across dashboards and admin panels, no training sessions required. Security is handled the way modern software should be: SOC 2 Type II compliant, SSO-enabled, and ready for enterprise approval without friction.

USEFUL

Feedback only matters if it leads somewhere. Simplesat is built around a loop: collect, interpret, act, celebrate, repeat.

When a customer rates their experience, that rating flows directly into the ticket as an internal note: visible to the agent instantly, with tags applied automatically. If the rating is negative, your team can follow up right away, while the issue is still fresh and the relationship is still salvageable. AI-powered topic tagging surfaces patterns automatically, so emerging issues get identified before they spread.

FUN!

With platforms like Qualtrics and Medallia, feedback disappears into dashboards nobody opens. Positive ratings get logged and forgotten. Agent morale stays flat.

With Simplesat, a great rating lands in your team channel where everyone can see it, react to it, and celebrate it. Support work can be draining. When your team nails it, they should know immediately.

Visibility changes how a team sees itself. And a team that believes in its work does better work.

And when you need help? You talk to a real person who hops on a call and works through it with you — no chatbots, no ticket queues that take days (or weeks) to send a canned reply. Support should feel like part of the product, not an obstacle course.

Who's already made the switch?

"When we switched over to Simplesat, I was so thankful," said a retail customer who migrated from a competing platform. "It was very seamless… I want to say it was like three days or less and we were up and running."

Over 1,000 support teams have made the switch, including high-volume, customer-facing brands like Home Depot, Rent the Runway, Agoda, Wikimedia and Supermetrics. Many are in retail — teams scaling fast, with no room for a drawn-out rollout. They came from the platforms that promised everything and delivered friction.

Real-time support needs real-time feedback. Simplesat closes the loop faster — and keeps it human. See it at simplesat.io.

About Simplesat

Simplesat is a US-based SaaS company serving over 1,000 high-volume support teams around the world. We help brands in retail, SaaS, hospitality, and consumer services collect and act on customer feedback. Our globally distributed team operates across the US, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Media Contact

Meg de Leon, Simplesat, 63 9053646724, [email protected], https://www.simplesat.io/

SOURCE Simplesat