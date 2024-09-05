Skyvia's Zoho Desk Integration Earns "Editor's Pick" on Zoho Marketplace

Celebrating the trust and support of its users, Skyvia continues to enhance data management solutions across Zoho applications.

PRAGUE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyvia, a leading data integration platform, has been awarded "Editor's Pick" recognition on Zoho Marketplace for its Skyvia for Zoho Desk solution. Skyvia supports multiple Zoho Desk integration scenarios, enabling users to sync Zoho Desk data with other data sources. It offers a collection of tools to deal with every common data-related task, including data import, export, synchronization, replication, backup, and more.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Zoho. Zoho Desk is a powerful helpdesk platform, and our integration solution helps customers get even more value from their Zoho investment by facilitating seamless data flow between Zoho Desk and other services," said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia.

Skyvia for Zoho Desk enables users to import data from external sources, export data to CSV and upload it to file storage, as well as replicate data from Zoho Desk to databases or data warehouses for further analysis. Users can sync data between Zoho Desk and other cloud apps and databases to ensure consistent, up-to-date customer information across them. The solution features advanced querying functionality, enabling customers to effortlessly retrieve, manipulate, and analyze data within Zoho Desk, driving informed decision-making. Skyvia requires no coding to set up and run data integrations.

In addition to Zoho Desk, Skyvia offers turnkey integration solutions for other Zoho platforms like Zoho Inventory, Zoho People, Zoho Books, Zoho Invoice, Zoho Projects, Zoho CRM, Zoho Billing, and Zoho Sprints.

"We're committed to providing Zoho customers with the most robust integration capabilities," Oleksandr Khirnyi stated. "This recognition validates our efforts and inspires us to continue expanding our support for the Zoho platform."

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a universal cloud data platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bidirectional data synchronization, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of 190+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. The company is trusted by thousands of organizations in over 50 countries. For more details, visit Skyvia.

