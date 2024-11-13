Soulbound Launches "How's The Water?" - A Card Game That Helps Families & Friends Check-In And Connect

At a time when 1 in 4 people are struggling in silence, How's The Water? is a fun card game that provides a natural way for parents and friends to check-in and find out how the people who matter are REALLY doing. While awareness of mental health is at an all-time high, this game provides a practical, light-hearted way to support the people we care about most - and have fun doing it.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soulbound proudly introduces "How's the Water?" – a fun card game that helps families, friends, and teammates share how they're REALLY doing and remind us that we have each other's back. The game consists of 68 cards with conversation-opening questions like "If your mood was the weather, what's the forecast for today?" and "What's one small win you forgot to celebrate recently?" that makes every game play a new adventure.

"As a father, friend, and coach, it's important to me to know how the people I care about are REALLY doing, but it's not always easy to get beyond "I'm doing fine", says Scott Annan, Co-Founder of Soulbound. "How's The Water? is a way for parents and friends to go a bit deeper without it feeling awkward or forced."

Reigniting the original "social network"

At a time when 1 in 4 people are struggling in silence, "How's The Water?" is a reminder that our closest friends and family are here to support us by transforming ordinary gatherings into opportunities for meaningful connection. Whether it's friends catching up, family game night, or team building at work, the game creates natural moments to check in and show up for the people who matter most.

"Most tools for treating general anxiety, depression, and loneliness are activities you do alone, like journalling, meditating, or even counselling" says Annan. "We're exploring ways to help people feel better by feeling more connected. Rather than mindfulness, we call that feeling soulfulness."

The game was developed from in-depth research and with the assistance of professional therapists and psychologists, and has been refined through testing with professional sports teams, in work settings, and with friends and families around the world.

Players are already experiencing the power of these connections:

"It's my top favourite game right now, and I like to play it on a regular basis!" says Melvin. "It's helped me learn more about what's happening in the lives of my kids and friends in a way that's brought us closer together."

Key Features

A Casual Game: Play starts with everyone responding to a "Check-In" card and then taking turns responding to a "Reflection" or "Tribute" card that allows players to respond in whatever way feels natural

Versatile Play: Perfect for friend groups, family gatherings, or team building

High Replay Value: Dynamic prompts ensure fresh conversations every time

Multiple Settings: Works equally well for casual hangouts or dedicated connection time

Universal Appeal: Designed for anyone who wants to be there for the people in their life

A Thoughtful Gift: It's letting people know you care about them and their families / friends

An Unexpected Discovery

"While we were delighted that the game resonated with so many people, we didn't anticipate how much boys and men would appreciate this game," says Annan. "It's my 13-year old son's favorite game, and my partner's 75 year old father brings it with him everywhere he goes."

In a culture where bottling up your feelings is still the default for men, "How's The Water?" provides a low-key, engaging space for authentic interaction. The game transforms potentially uncomfortable conversations into moments of discovery and connection.

Availability and Pricing

"How's the Water?" launches November 13th, 2024, with an introductory price of $29.99. The game is available for purchase at trysoulbound.com and select retailers across North America.

About Soulbound

Soulbound creates tools that help people show up for each other. Founded by Scott Annan and Casper Jorna, we believe in the power of real connection and giving people practical ways to support those around them.

