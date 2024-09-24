Sports Innovation Lab's "CLUB Women's Sports" to Open for One Night Only During Advertising Week New York on Oct. 8

Sports Innovation Lab will transform Blue Midtown into an immersive women's sports soiree on Oct. 8 from 6-10 p.m. ET. Post this

Sports Innovation Lab's Women's Sports Club events have become renowned for their original programming, highly curated attendees, and creative execution that keeps the focus on deal-making amongst members. Known for being first-movers and trendsetting thought leaders, the Club was the first organization at Advertising Week to host a main-stage panel on the business of women's sports, the first to create an IAB NewFront dedicated solely to women's sports, and the first organization ever to create a cross-sport, cross-platform, scaled women's sports media marketplace (the Trailblazing Marketplace, in partnership with Trailblazing Sports Group). Following a momentous year in women's sports, the Club is returning to New York to celebrate with an unforgettable evening.

CLUB Women's Sports will be co-hosted by The Gist, Group Black, Rain the Growth Agency, Relo Metrics, and Shopify - companies that have each contributed to the growth and success of women's sports in the past year.

The evening will be spotlighted by:

A pre-event VIP champagne reception and thought leadership session, featuring a fireside athlete chat, executive discussion, intimate networking, and a toast led by 4x Olympic medalist Angela Ruggiero and friends before the CLUB doors open

and friends before the CLUB doors open A Shopify-powered women's sports merch pop-up experience with new drip created by existing and emerging sports leagues, teams, and athletes

A dance floor ready for action thanks to one of New York's best-known sports DJs

An open bar with a custom-themed women's sports cocktail and "game time" hors d'oeuvres

Creative representations of the growth, value, and business potential of women's sports through multimedia co-host activations

Sports Innovation Lab's Women's Sports Club is now 500 members strong and powered by brand partners Ally Financial, Adobe, Allstate, EA Sports, Google, LiveRamp, Morgan Stanley, Scripps Sports, Trailblazing Sports Group, and Verizon. Brands and media-buying Club members are also tapping into the Club's unique benefits, such as access to data and programmatic audiences that are powered by Sports Innovation Lab's premier Data Cloud and customized for reaching women's sports fans. Information on additional speakers, celebrity attendees, and activations at CLUB Women's Sports will be announced.

