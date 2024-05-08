Stafford Manufacturing Introduces Custom Large Stainless Steel Shaft Collars Machined in Many Styles & Sizes up to 12" I.D.

New custom machined stainless steel, Inconel®, and Hastelloy® shaft collars manufactured to specification with application-specific modifications have been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

