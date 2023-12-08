Stars Align for "It's a Wonderful Life" Celebrity Table Read Stream Benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center

Originally held as live streams from 2020 through 2022, the annual "It's a Wonderful Life" table read has shifted to rentals in observance and solidarity with the SAG strike which prevented a live table read this year. Post this

"Over the past three years, we've honored the essence of humanity and the strength of love and community by assembling a remarkable ensemble of actors to present "It's a Wonderful Life" to a virtual audience. This event held deep symbolic significance, conveying the profound message that every life holds value and the potential to create a meaningful impact. Our desire was to continue this tradition this year, both to generate essential funds for The Ed Asner Family Center and to pay homage to our namesake. However, time was not on our side. With the SAG strike, we could not begin the process of building our cast early enough. We have decided not to present "It's a Wonderful Life". Instead, we will be offering everyone a second opportunity to relish the magic of the last three years by making each of those performances available for streaming during the month of December." said Matthew Asner, President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center.

Supporters will have the opportunity to rent individual years at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/teafc for $15 for each individual table read or the VIP package to get all three for $35, plus the chance to win one of 5 grand prizes. The Grand Prize will be a deluxe gift basket with exclusive "It's a Wonderful Life" swag given to cast members over the last 3 years.

This fundraiser benefits The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), an all-encompassing resource dedicated to helping 'differently-abled' individuals (and their families) with Autism, developmental delays, and all types of special needs. The Ed Asner Family Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner, whose mission is to be a one-stop shop for those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Catering not only to the individual but to the whole family, the Center acts as an oasis of balance and thought, interaction, and education. Additionally, the Center offers mental health services and arts and career advancement classes like cooking classes, yoga, acting, improv, and more. These classes set out to help promote self-confidence and balance.

Rent and Stream the Heartwarming Online Table Reads from Now Until January 1st, 2024!

"IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE" CELEBRITY TABLE READ STREAM INFORMATION

RENTAL AVAILABILITY: December 9, 2023-January 1, 2024

PRICE: $35 for the rental of all three years or $15 for a rental year of your choice

ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:

The Ed Asner Family Center is a one stop-shop for those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all facets of life. The Center acts as an oasis of balance and thought, of interaction and education providing children and adults of all levels of ability a chance at dignity, confidence, and self-respect. The Ed Asner Family Center not only caters to the needs of the special child, but aims to embrace the complete family, helping them meet the challenges they face with grace and support.

2020 IAWL Cast List

Cast & Role

Tom Bergeron - Host

Ed Asner - Mr. Potter

Pete Davidson - George

Maude Apatow - Violet

Ellie Kemper - Mary

Carol Kane - Clarence

BD Wong - Mr. Gower

Bill Pullman - Uncle Billy

Ed Begley Jr. - Ernie

Diedrich Bader - Bert

Mia Farrow - Ma Bailey

Richard Kind - Pa Bailey

Vanessa Williams - Narrator 1

Chris Williams - Narrator 2

TEAFC Actors

Hannah Schindler

Atticus Baldwin

Chelsea Darnell

Spencer Harte

Jake Tashjian

Christopher Tenney

2021 IAWL Cast List

Cast & Role

Tom Bergeron - Host

Jason Sudeikis - George

Rosario Dawson - Mary

Mark Hamill - Clarence

Martin Sheen - Mr. Potter

Kathy Bates - Ma Bailey

Mandy Patinkin - Pa Bailey

George Wendt - Uncle Billy

Lou Diamond Phillips - Mr. Gower

Ron Funches - Ernie

Naomi Rubin - Violet

Ed Harris - Bert

Frances Fisher - Narrator 1

Phil Lamarr - Narrator 2

Ben Mankiewicz - Narrator 3

Wallows - Musical Talent

Aimee Mann - Musical Talent

TEAFC Actors

Domonique Brown

Ryan Booth

Chelsea Darnell

Lucas Salusky

Spencer Harte

2022 IAWL Cast List

Cast & Role

Tom Bergeron - Host

Brendan Fraser - George

Christina Applegate - Mary

Phil Lamarr - Narrator 1

Chelsea Darnell - Narrator 2

Ben Mankiewicz - Narrator 3

Fred Armisen - Uncle Billy

JK Simmons - Mr. Potter

James Cromwell - Pa Bailey

Jean Smart - Ma Bailey

Ken Jeong - Mr. Gower

Jim Beaver - Bert

Brent Spiner - Ernie

Seth Rogen - Clarence

Sue Ann Pien - Violet

Jennifer Hudson - Musical Talent

Wallows - Musical Talent

TEAFC Actors

Lucas Salusky

Spencer Harte

Dwayne Cox

Hannah Schindler

Max Gadson

