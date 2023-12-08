Stars Align for "It's a Wonderful Life" Celebrity Table Read Stream Benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center

The Ed Asner Family Center invites classic movie fans and families far and wide to sit back, relax, and stream the star-filled table readings from 2020, 2021, and 2022 of "It's a Wonderful Life", hosted by Tom Bergeron and with casts including Ed Asner, Pete Davidson, Mia Farrow, Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Brendan Fraser, Seth Rogen, Martin Sheen, Rosario Dawson and many more.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ed Asner Family Center invites classic movie fans and families far and wide to sit back, relax, and stream the star-filled table readings from 2020, 2021, and 2022 of "It's a Wonderful Life" featuring Seth Rogen, Brendan Fraser, Mark Hamill, Pete Davidson, Maude Apatow, Jean Smart, Mia Farrow, Ken Jeong, Martin Sheen, Kathy Bates, Jason Sudeikis, with musical performances by Jennifer Hudson, Wallows, and more.
Originally held as live streams from 2020 through 2022, the annual "It's a Wonderful Life" table read has shifted to rentals in observance and solidarity with the SAG strike which prevented a live table read this year. Rentals are available from December 9, 2023 to January 1, 2024, with all proceeds going to The Ed Asner Family Center.
"Over the past three years, we've honored the essence of humanity and the strength of love and community by assembling a remarkable ensemble of actors to present "It's a Wonderful Life" to a virtual audience. This event held deep symbolic significance, conveying the profound message that every life holds value and the potential to create a meaningful impact. Our desire was to continue this tradition this year, both to generate essential funds for The Ed Asner Family Center and to pay homage to our namesake. However, time was not on our side. With the SAG strike, we could not begin the process of building our cast early enough. We have decided not to present "It's a Wonderful Life". Instead, we will be offering everyone a second opportunity to relish the magic of the last three years by making each of those performances available for streaming during the month of December." said Matthew Asner, President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center.
Supporters will have the opportunity to rent individual years at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/teafc for $15 for each individual table read or the VIP package to get all three for $35, plus the chance to win one of 5 grand prizes. The Grand Prize will be a deluxe gift basket with exclusive "It's a Wonderful Life" swag given to cast members over the last 3 years.
This fundraiser benefits The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), an all-encompassing resource dedicated to helping 'differently-abled' individuals (and their families) with Autism, developmental delays, and all types of special needs. The Ed Asner Family Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner, whose mission is to be a one-stop shop for those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Catering not only to the individual but to the whole family, the Center acts as an oasis of balance and thought, interaction, and education. Additionally, the Center offers mental health services and arts and career advancement classes like cooking classes, yoga, acting, improv, and more. These classes set out to help promote self-confidence and balance.
RENTAL AVAILABILITY: December 9, 2023-January 1, 2024
OFFICIAL TEAFC WEBSITE: https://edasnerfamilycenter.org/
PRICE: $35 for the rental of all three years or $15 for a rental year of your choice
RENTAL LINK: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/teafc
ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:
The Ed Asner Family Center is a one stop-shop for those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all facets of life. The Center acts as an oasis of balance and thought, of interaction and education providing children and adults of all levels of ability a chance at dignity, confidence, and self-respect. The Ed Asner Family Center not only caters to the needs of the special child, but aims to embrace the complete family, helping them meet the challenges they face with grace and support.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/edasnerfamilycenter
Twitter: www.twitter.com/edasnercenter
Instagram: www.instagram.com/edasnerfamilycenter
2020 IAWL Cast List
Cast & Role
Tom Bergeron - Host
Ed Asner - Mr. Potter
Pete Davidson - George
Maude Apatow - Violet
Ellie Kemper - Mary
Carol Kane - Clarence
BD Wong - Mr. Gower
Bill Pullman - Uncle Billy
Ed Begley Jr. - Ernie
Diedrich Bader - Bert
Mia Farrow - Ma Bailey
Richard Kind - Pa Bailey
Vanessa Williams - Narrator 1
Chris Williams - Narrator 2
TEAFC Actors
Hannah Schindler
Atticus Baldwin
Chelsea Darnell
Spencer Harte
Jake Tashjian
Christopher Tenney
2021 IAWL Cast List
Cast & Role
Tom Bergeron - Host
Jason Sudeikis - George
Rosario Dawson - Mary
Mark Hamill - Clarence
Martin Sheen - Mr. Potter
Kathy Bates - Ma Bailey
Mandy Patinkin - Pa Bailey
George Wendt - Uncle Billy
Lou Diamond Phillips - Mr. Gower
Ron Funches - Ernie
Naomi Rubin - Violet
Ed Harris - Bert
Frances Fisher - Narrator 1
Phil Lamarr - Narrator 2
Ben Mankiewicz - Narrator 3
Wallows - Musical Talent
Aimee Mann - Musical Talent
TEAFC Actors
Domonique Brown
Ryan Booth
Chelsea Darnell
Lucas Salusky
Spencer Harte
2022 IAWL Cast List
Cast & Role
Tom Bergeron - Host
Brendan Fraser - George
Christina Applegate - Mary
Phil Lamarr - Narrator 1
Chelsea Darnell - Narrator 2
Ben Mankiewicz - Narrator 3
Fred Armisen - Uncle Billy
JK Simmons - Mr. Potter
James Cromwell - Pa Bailey
Jean Smart - Ma Bailey
Ken Jeong - Mr. Gower
Jim Beaver - Bert
Brent Spiner - Ernie
Seth Rogen - Clarence
Sue Ann Pien - Violet
Jennifer Hudson - Musical Talent
Wallows - Musical Talent
TEAFC Actors
Lucas Salusky
Spencer Harte
Dwayne Cox
Hannah Schindler
Max Gadson
