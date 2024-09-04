Success! Cancer Survivor Julia Brookshire and Olympic Swimmer Janel Jorgensen McArdle Successfully Swim "World's Oldest" Hellespont and Dardanelles Open Water Swim

"This swim wasn't just about completing a historic challenge, but about celebrating life, health, and the incredible support I've received from my family, friends and Swim Across America." -- Julia Brookshire, cancer survivor and swimmer. Post this

"Swimming is what kept me centered and grounded throughout my battle with CLL," Julia shared. "This swim wasn't just about completing a historic challenge, but about celebrating life, health, and the incredible support I've received from my family, friends and Swim Across America." Julia also used the fundraising aspect of her swim as an opportunity to tell family and friends about her cancer battle, which she had kept private while undergoing treatment so as not to upset the life of her two sons - and she still swam every morning before her treatment at her local Y and supported Swim Across America running the safety for 24 open water swims across the country.

Julia's inspiration to join Swim Across America came from a simple encounter: a backpack with the nonprofit's logo seen at her local pool in 2019. Since then, she has been deeply involved with the organization, first as a volunteer and recently leaving her career in pharmaceutical sales to join the organization full time as the national safety director. Her story of resilience and passion has touched many, including Jorgensen McArdle, who not only is her colleague, but also her friend, and was honored to join Julia for this remarkable endeavor.

"It's been an honor to swim alongside Julia and witness her incredible journey," said Janel Jorgensen McArdle. "Sadly, cancer touches too many; seeing Julia's determination and spirit to celebrate her recovery is truly inspiring. This swim is a testament to the strength and courage that defines her."

"It's been said that you can't call yourself a true open water swimmer until you've completed this historic cross-continental swim from Europe to Asia in Turkey," noted Julia, quoting SwimTrek, the organization that runs the Hellespont and Dardanelles swim. "This swim for me was about so much more than reaching the other side. It's about hope, resilience, and the power of coming together to fight cancer."

Thanks to a partnership between Swim Across America and SwimTrek, Julia and Janel were awarded an entry into the Hellespont and Dardanelles Swim, which traces its history back to Greek mythology as the strait that Leander swam across to reach his lover Hero. It was officially swum for the first time by the famous poet Lord Byron in 1810, and ever since it has been considered the absolute epitome of open water swimming and can often be found at the top of any avid open water swimmer's international wish list. The swim takes place annually on August 30, Turkish Victory Day, which commemorates the end of the Turkish War of Independence. The swim starts in Eceabat on the European side of Turkey and ends in Canakkale on the Asian side. The swim is known for being challenging, with a strong current that can pull swimmers too far from their destination.

Swim Across America is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, that offers open water and pool swims in 24 communities, from Boston to under the Golden Gate Bridge. Founded in 1987, Swim Across America has raised more than $100 million in the fight against cancer and funded groundbreaking research and clinical trials. The organization's support has been instrumental in developing FDA-approved cancer treatments, including Keytruda, Opdivo, Yervoy and Tecentriq, and funding innovative trials, including a clinical trial for advanced rectal cancer that showed a 100% success rate.

More than 150 Olympians support Swim Across America, including Kate Douglass, Michael Phelps, Missy Franklin, Ryan Lochte, and many others who share Julia and Janel's commitment to making waves in the fight against cancer.

To support Julia's fundraising efforts or to learn more about Swim Across America's mission, visit swimacrossamerica.org/jb.

Swim Across America, Inc. (SAA) raises money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment through swimming-related events. With the help of volunteers, and Olympians, Swim Across America is an innovator and leader in giving hope to those fighting cancer. To learn more visit swimacrossamerica.org, Facebook @SwimAcrossAmerica, and Instagram and Twitter @SAASwim.

