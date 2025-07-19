Sweet Traditions" Hard Cider Benefits Tennessee Grape Research

Apple Barn Hard Cider Company and UT Institute of Agriculture Unveil a Limited‑release Hard Cider

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Apple Barn Hard Cider Company, in partnership with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, has introduced Sweet Traditions, a limited‑release hard cider whose proceeds will support the Don Collier Viticultural Fund at UTIA. The fund advances critical viticulture research—from identifying grape varieties best suited to Tennessee's diverse climates to refining trellising systems, timing spray programs around local weather patterns, and developing innovative strategies for managing regional pest pressures.

The collaboration launched with a kickoff celebration on Friday, June 27, at the Apple Barn Hard Cider Company's taproom in Sevierville, where guests enjoyed the inaugural pour of Sweet Traditions. Crafted from mountain‑grown apples and Tennessee‑raised red muscadine grapes sourced from McMinn and Monroe counties, the cider fuses the orchard heritage of the Smoky Mountains with the state's muscadine legacy.

James McKinney, cidermaker with the Apple Barn Hard Cider Company, called Sweet Traditions "bright and juicy with bold notes of ripe red muscadine and crisp apple." He added, "This sweet hard cider offers a vibrant fusion of Southern charm and orchard freshness. Smooth on the palate with a luscious finish, it perfectly balances fruit‑forward flavor and refreshing sweetness, with hints of red plum, cherry and strawberry."

Representing UTIA at the launch was Keith Carver, senior vice chancellor and senior vice president, accompanied by a number of other UTIA administrators. Carver remarked, "UTIA is proud to deepen our partnership with the Kilpatrick family and the Apple Barn. 'Sweet Traditions' not only celebrates Tennessee agriculture, but it directly fuels the resurgence of our UT Wines program and the continued growth of the state's wine and grape industry."

A portion of every Sweet Traditions sale will be directed to the Don Collier Viticultural Fund, named for Tennessee's greatest champion of wine and grapes grown in the state. Funds will underwrite future field trials and UT Extension programs that help Tennessee growers optimize grape quality and vineyard profitability.

Sweet Traditions is now available on tap, in 750 mL bottles at the Apple Barn Hard Cider Company, 234 Apple Valley Road, Sevierville, and online while supplies last.

For more information, visit UTWines.com.

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is comprised of the Herbert College of Agriculture, UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension. Through its land-grant mission of teaching, research and outreach, the Institute touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. to Tennesseans and beyond. utia.tennessee.edu.

