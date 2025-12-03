Tamaira "Miss Tee" Sandifer Returns to Disney Dreamers Academy 2026 as STAE Celebrates 25 Years of Creative Impact and "Aunt Tee's Corner" Launch

"As we embark on our next 25 years of transforming lives, we are building a blueprint for creative economies that empower brighter futures for youth and families of the world." - Tamaira "Miss Tee" Sandifer, Founder and CEO, Studio T Arts and Entertainment Post this

Beyond the gala, STAE is launching a robust lineup of creative, business, and family programs that reinforce its mission to transform art into economic empowerment. Highlights include the debut of "Aunt Tee's Corner," a dynamic new children's edutainment series produced by STAE Media and filmed at STAE-IF. The show blends music, imagination, and cultural storytelling to inspire children to see creativity as a pathway to purpose and possibility.

Sandifer's teaching resonated deeply with the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy class, and many students described her as one of the most influential mentors they met during the four-day academy. "You inspired me to be specific with my goal setting and encouraged me to pursue my dreams relentlessly. You by far made the biggest impact on my DDA experience," said Corey U. "Your words meant more than you know. We appreciate you taking the time to pour into us," said Colin and Cameryn S. "I picked up so many incredible messages and lessons. I have immense gratitude toward you," said Kylie F. "It is no exaggeration to say you changed the trajectory of my life. Your talks inspired me to act now," said Jessica Navarro D. "What you taught us was truly game-changing. You helped me see the potential in myself," said Vianna F.

MidFlorida Newspaper called her involvement with Disney Dreamers Academy "absolutely inspiring" and noted that her workshop prompted students to step forward and share their dreams and business ideas, many doing so publicly for the first time.

Founded in Sacramento and now operating nationwide, STAE has served more than 282,000 youth, trained 7,800 educators, supported 19 minority-owned businesses, and secured over $780,000 in funding for youth projects. Alumni have performed with leading artists including Beyoncé, Usher, and Jennifer Lopez, while graduates of the organization's entrepreneurship programs have launched successful small businesses. As many as 63 percent of participants report out-earning their parents after completing STAE programs.

Sandifer, who grew up in poverty in the Bay Area, has received global recognition including being honored as a Forbes Culture 50 Champion, Stevie Awards Women in Business winner, a California Woman of the Year, and a Los Angeles Times Inspirational Woman Honoree.

STAE continues to expand its national footprint through its partnership with global design firm Gensler alongside award-winning cultural architect Kevin Sherrod. Together, they are guiding the evolution of STAE-IF into a national model for community-centered creative economy development. The partnership will also debut the invitation-only Skywalker Ranch Escape: A STAE Legacy Summit for emerging impact leaders, powered by LOOP and Gensler at the exclusive Skywalker Ranch in Northern California. Skywalker Ranch is best known as the creative retreat center founded by George Lucas, which supports deep work, artistic development, and high-level collaboration.

STAE is launching a full slate of 2026 programs including the Sac Youth Night Block Party Series, the North Pole Festival and Holiday Portrait Sessions, the Second Saturdays Street Market and Festival, the Crown Academy Hair Clinic, a master dance class and birthday celebration with Miss Tee, the Side Hustle Academy entrepreneurship accelerator, and California's Day of Dance. Ongoing programming at STAE-IF includes Paint and Sip nights, silent discos, and hands-on creative workshops.

"STAE's impact is evidence of what is possible when creativity, committed partnerships, innovation, and community are brought together," Sandifer said. "As we embark on our next 25 years of transforming lives, we are building a blueprint for creative economies that empower brighter futures for youth and families of the world."

Tickets for the STAE 25th Anniversary Gala are now available at StudioTArts.org/staegala2026, where attendees can also explore the latest programming updates and organizational announcements. For more news, follow STAE on Instagram at @studiot.arts. Media partners, prospective sponsors, and investors are encouraged to contact LOOP Studios to discuss upcoming collaboration opportunities.

About Studio T Arts and Entertainment (STAE)

Studio T Arts and Entertainment is a global award-winning nonprofit organization founded in Sacramento, California, by Tamaira "Miss Tee" Sandifer with a mission to transform creativity into opportunity for youth and families. What began as a grassroots dance program has grown into a national leader in arts education, creative workforce development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship training. STAE has served more than 282,000 youth, trained 7,800 educators, supported minority-owned small businesses, and distributed over $780,000 in funding for youth-led projects. Alumni have gone on to perform with major artists, work in film and television, and build sustainable creative careers. Through its 44,000 square-foot Innovation Factory campus, designed in partnership with Gensler and cultural architect Kevin Sherrod, STAE provides hands-on training, production spaces, and year-round community programming focused on building generational wealth and expanding equitable access to the creative economy.

