The Concierge Club Named to Event Marketer's Prestigious 2025 "It List, Recognized as One of the Top 100 Global Event Marketing Agencies Worldwide

The journey to this moment, however, was not always smooth.

"When the pandemic hit, our entire industry came to a halt," said Gomez. "There was a point where I truly didn't know if we'd make it. But I refused to give up. We pivoted, we innovated and we came back stronger with a renewed purpose and clarity. It's incredibly meaningful to be recognized on the It List after everything we've overcome."

As a proudly woman-owned business in a highly competitive industry, The Concierge Club has not only survived—it's thrived. Each immersive event is designed to reflect a brand's unique story, creating an emotional resonance that turns guests into loyal fans and brands into icons.

Under Gomez's leadership, the agency has championed storytelling as the cornerstone of every campaign. "Experiential marketing isn't just about a beautiful setup," Gomez explained. "It's about creating a moment that lives on long after the lights go down, a moment that tells a brand's story in a way that people feel."

In a recent interview with Event Marketer, Gomez further discussed what modern event audiences really want, stating:

"People don't want to just attend events — they want to feel something. In a world oversaturated with content and overstimulated by screens, people crave presence, emotion, and meaningful connection.

Today's audiences crave:

Personalization over mass production.

Engage the senses, not just attention span.

Real access and intimacy, not just hype and hashtags

And above all, they want to feel like it was designed for them, not for everyone.

"Whether it's a chance to co-create or a quiet moment of beauty, it's the emotional details that leave a lasting mark — like the fresh flowers we handed out during Dynamite's Spring Collection launch, in the middle of a rainy city day. People remember how it made them feel. That's the real currency. The brands that spark that kind of connection are the ones that win lasting loyalty."

To explore The Concierge Club's experiential marketing services and learn more about its unique approach, visit http://www.theconciergeclub.com.

About Monica Gomez:

Monica Gomez is a seasoned event and experiential marketing veteran, having founded the award-winning agency The Concierge Club. With over a decade of experience executing events across North America for major global brands such as eXp Realty, Sephora, and Loreal, she has honed her ability to bring brands to life through unforgettable experiences, leaving clients confident and exuberant in what she brings to the table. Competent, enthusiastic, and self-assured, Monica is a welcome addition to companies worldwide who understand the importance of customer engagement and brand awareness.

