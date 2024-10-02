"Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later" is a brave, bold, coming-out-in-Hollywood-before-almost-anyone documentary streaming worldwide in Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest

Nicholas Snow is "An activist who boldly rewrote the rules and laid the foundation for LGBTQ+ liberation from the closet of shame and secrecy in a push for representation… This is how you change the world. Visionary." ...Mel Englund Post this

Tinseltown's Queer, Snow's brainchild combining media savvy and queer activism, reached up to 600,000 households on a regular basis on four different cable systems in the Los Angeles metropolitan area throughout most of the 1990s.

Watch Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later

Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest, curated by non-profit organization Rainbow Advocacy and Entertainment Oxygen (eo), is featuring short films from more than 25 countries—including countries where brave LGBTQ people remain mistreated or criminalized.

To watch the short films through Entertainment Oxygen's platform eoFlix, guests must purchase an "all-access pass" for $20; the all-access pass will be valid until October 31, 2024. Sales of the all-access pass will benefit Liberation Designs, an LGBTQ youth economic development project in Uganda created by the Troy Perry Legacy Grants. Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest is also available on streaming services Apple TV, Fire TV and The Roku Channel.

About Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later, John Boswell, founder of Rainbow Advocacy, explains "This is an authentic snapshot from a historic time in the emerging transformation of the media. Nicholas Snow blended his courageous activism with sensitivity and creativity, as he leveraged the technology of the 1990's even as the full potential of the Internet was still on the horizon. This film captures his boldness and compassionate spirit which has continued to lead him in blazing new trails even now, 30 years later."

WHAT AUDIENCE MEMBERS ARE SAYING

"The powerful, brave, genius story of how Nicholas (Snow) started a cable TV show about coming out in Hollywood in the 90s when nobody was doing it except a few brave souls. An activist who boldly rewrote the rules and laid the foundation for LGBTQ+ liberation from the closet of shame and secrecy in a push for representation… This is how you change the world. Visionary."

…Mel Englund

"Congratulations to Nicholas Snow for the most well-deserved accolades for 'Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later.' The archives of interviews with significant leaders of our LGBT fight should be seen by the gen-now, generation now. One thing I took away from the docu was the interview with Robin Tyler who spoke of those thar are in the closet, that being in the closet is not about privacy but all about the privileges they enjoy by hiding."

… Marconi Calindas-Cafege

…"a huge film on gay rights. I hope it gets picked up by Netflix and others… It is an important piece of gay history… Take your bows. You deserve it. It was excellent."

…Dennis De Groot

"It is a wonderful, historic film."

…Danny Kopelson

"It is a profoundly impactful film…. I was captivated and deeply moved…took my breath away."

…Louise M. Felsher

"Delighted to see Nicholas's great work on the screen. Enjoyed every minute."

…Ruth Cohen

"If you ever wanted to see authentic history of our gay culture, especially Hollywood gay culture, then it is a must see. Bravo, Nicholas."

…Dee Calmett

"Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to watch films and, at the same time, support an LGBTQ cause. For only $20, you have access—for an entire month—to a cornucopia of short films that highlight our wonderful community," said Reverend Troy Perry, founder of worldwide LGBTQ-focused ministry Metropolitan Community Church (MCC). "Your generosity will help our talented group of LGBTQ creatives in Uganda to continue designing beautiful merchandise which they plan to sell through their online marketplace. Together, we can help LGBTQ Ugandans to survive and thrive in one of the world's harshest countries for LGBTQ people."

From award-winning documentaries to joyful LGBTQ protagonists, Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest will offer more than 30 hours' worth of screenings, including the festival premiere of Queer2Queer, a series of four short films featuring intergenerational conversations between young LGBTQ influencers and legendary LGBTQ activists, including NAMES Project AIDS Quilt visionary Cleve Jones; Kylar Broadus, the first openly transgender person to testify before the United States Senate; and Magora Kennedy, a reverend and Stonewall veteran. In each episode, these heartfelt conversations build connections between generations while fostering a deeper sense of the LGBTQ community's shared values. As an exclusive experience to "all-access pass" guests, Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest will host a live Q&A with some of the changemakers featured in Queer2Queer.

To complement the plethora of short films on eoFlix, Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest also will showcase videoPoetry, musical performances, and more.

"We are committed to redefining the indie film industry and provide our festival partners and filmmakers with unprecedented, comprehensive support. Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest is a testament to the tremendous stories of the LGBTQ community that need to be told and shared with the world," said eo Founder/CEO Apple TungFong. "We hope the short films and artistic performances selected for Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest will have you feeling empowered, inspired and strong."

Founded in 2021, Entertainment Oxygen (eo), featuring the unprecedented digital ecosystem eoFlix, is currently the only service that combines film festivals' virtual screening hybrid solutions with direct networking, allowing users to interact with content creators. The platform provides a global community that empowers entertainers, executives, and all other media professionals to showcase their creative skills and streamline the process from script to screen in ways never before imagined. Filmmakers can easily link the cast and crew with their film portfolios and create an interactive network to transform the way entertainment industry professionals connect around the world. The "eo On Demand" feature is crafted with care and designed specifically for independent movies, unlocking their potential by generating revenue.

Rainbow Advocacy is a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1996, dedicated to advancing the LGBTQIA+ Pride movement through the Troy Perry Legacy Awards and Grants, the OUR PRIDE Arts & Advocacy programs and other collaborative projects with organizations and partners around the world.

For more information about Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest, or to purchase an all-access pass to the online festival, visit rainbowadvocacy.org. Follow Rainbow Advocacy on social media @ourprideorg

ABOUT NICHOLAS SNOW

Nicholas Snow, who resides in Palm Springs, California, refers to himself as "a multimedia entertainment activist" and he has been expressing his life force in the media for four decades with the goal of making the world a better place for the LGBTQ+ community, and as a result, a better place for everyone. He is currently focused on preserving and repurposing his vast archives while simultaneously building PromoHomo.TV® into a thriving online television network. He may be found on X, Instagram, Tribel and Threads @PromoHomoTV, and on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/Nicholas.Snow

ABOUT RAINBOW ADVOCACY

Our purpose is to create programs and projects elevating issues impacting the lives of LGBTQIA+ people around the world, through arts, educational and community honors programming in association with individuals and partner organizations. Through this process, we are able to enhance the global Pride movement of compassion and amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community. Our goal is to cultivate the principle of compassion and the compassionate way of life through three main program areas: arts, education and community awards programs. In collaboration with our partners, we seek to address issues such as: racism, oppression, colorism, colonialism, conversion therapy, criminalization, discrimination, equality, mental health & suicide, violence, and religious oppression. Join our rainbow and learn more at rainbowadvocacy.org and follow us on social media @ourprideorg

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT OXYGEN – eoFLIX

eoFlix is a cutting-edge platform designed to empower filmmakers and festivals with advanced technology. Filmmakers can leverage eoFlix to easily showcase their work, track real-time viewership analytics, and seamlessly monetize their films—especially after the festival run ends.

For festivals, eoFlix offers innovative solutions to boost virtual screening revenue, expand audience reach through powerful digital marketing tools, and automate event management with streamlined ticketing and scheduling systems. Its data-driven insights help organizers make informed decisions to enhance their event's impact.

Beyond distribution, eoFlix fosters collaboration and networking by connecting creators through integrated communication features, making it a dynamic hub for both filmmakers and festival organizers. With eoFlix, creators can maximize their exposure and revenue, while festivals gain the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

