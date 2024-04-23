transcosmos wins "CTI Forum Editors' Choice Award - Contact Center AI Customer Service Solution"

With its AI customer service solutions, transcosmos offers more personalized, intelligent customer experience services that help clients boost customer satisfaction. Post this

Started in 2011, this year marks the 14th anniversary of the CTI Forum Editors' Choice Award, the renowned award program in the industry hosted by the CTI Forum, a dominant Chinese online media company that offers information services. The winners were selected after going through screening processes including self-nomination/nomination and experts' reviews, and call-based and on-site surveys about the nominated companies' products and solutions. In addition, industry experts assessed and evaluated the nominated ICT (Information Communication Technology) products and solutions as well as employees based on their abundant experience and deep insights into the industry accumulated over years, while receiving input from various parties in the industry. Highly recognized for its outstanding AI customer service solutions tailored for each individual brand using large language models, transcosmos won the Contact Center AI Customer Service Solutions Award.

In today's highly competitive market, every brand is struggling to convert leads into sales, making it even harder to grow business. To address such challenges, it is critical for businesses to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Against this backdrop, transcosmos launched customized AI customer service solutions underpinned by its omni-channel contact center services. With the power of large language models, the AI customer service solutions deliver services tailored to the needs of each brand. Making the most of the latest artificial intelligence technologies, customized AI customer service solutions help brands cut customer service costs and increase efficiency across diverse customer touchpoints in this digital age while addressing key challenges in AI customer services at the same time. Ultimately, transcosmos helps clients optimize customer experience with smart service management.

With its AI customer service solutions, transcosmos offers more personalized, intelligent customer experience services that help clients boost customer satisfaction. As a digital transformation (DX) partner for clients, transcosmos will continue to drive its initiatives towards enhancing its digital intelligence contact center services that are built on high quality, high value-added services.

transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 23 cities in China including Shanghai , Beijing , Tianjin , Hefei , Xi'an , Changsha , Wuhan , Neijiang, Kunshan, Zhengzhou , Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

