VERSATEX Introduces XCEED the First 16-foot Cellular PVC Lap Siding; New System Reduces Butt Joints, Assures 16" on Center Nailing

John Pace, CEO, VERSATEX Building Products stated, "XCEED is physically profiled for faster, easier and more exacting installation. Our in-depth conversations with construction-industry veterans inspired a whole range of innovations."

16-foot lengths to minimize butt joints.

Panels produced to guarantee 16-inch OC spacing at butt joints.

A unique, self-leveling feature, VZ Drop-Lock, that maintains a level line course to course.

A significant reduction in thermal movement.

A heat-resistant acrylic capstock that minimizes fade while ensuring color hold.

A color palette developed with the assistance of third-party color specialists.

"XCEED is physically profiled for faster, easier and more exacting installation," he said. "Our in-depth conversations with construction-industry veterans inspired a whole range of innovations.

"Our trim-products customers were urging us to get into siding long before we developed XCEED. They felt we were best positioned to overcome the problem of excessive post-installation movement that has been a challenge for the whole siding industry. We knew our siding would have to be lightweight, easy to install and weather resistant.

"So, we listened to the market and our end-use customers. Now we're bringing builders and remodelers the intelligently designed, user-friendly siding they asked for." He noted that "Groundbreaking new capstock chemistry, updated processing equipment and sophisticated product design together make XCEED siding the outstanding choice in its field today."

According to VERSATEX sales and marketing VP Rick Kapres, "Combined with the comprehensive range of compatible VERSATEX trim components already available, the XCEED system facilitates that high-end, custom look and feel that today's contractors—and in-the-know homeowners—demand."

Like all VERSATEX trim products, XCEED siding outperforms traditional materials. "It's weather-resistant and maintenance-free—totally immune to the decay and insect damage that can plague painted wood or cedar. It's more robust and durable than old-school vinyl siding. And it's lighter and less brittle than fiber cement," Mr. Kapres said.

XCEED comes with a realistic woodgrain surface texture in traditional white or a selection of fade-resistant colors: Sequoia Green, Heritage Blue, Mojave Tan, Monument Gray and Centennial Stone. "And, of course, it's backed by a limited lifetime warranty, as well as VERSATEX's second-to-none combination of customer service, user education and training, engineering experience, and sales and marketing support.

"The initial product rollout will deliver a lap siding profile with a 41/2" reveal. In 2024, as we further develop the product line and build our capacity, we'll be adding a wider profile with a 71/2" reveal, and additional colors," he added. Sales will at first be limited to the manufacturer's Northeast Region, which includes New York state and New England. "As we further develop the product line and build capacity, we will expand into all North American markets."

Mr. Pace concluded, "XCEED is very easy to install, a breeze for the distributor and contractor to handle, and ideal for the homeowner who wants durability, low maintenance and curb appeal. That's because we took the time to make sure it checks all the boxes."

In true VERSATEX style, as they begin to celebrate their 20th year anniversary of developing innovative architectural components, the rollout of the XCEED siding truly distinguishes them as the innovator in the cellular PVC category, providing builders and remodelers with a system of siding and trim components that reduces field labor while increasing the aesthetic value of their new or remodeled homes.

About VERSATEX

Soon to celebrate its 20th anniversary, VERSATEX was founded by industry professionals dedicated to bringing exceptional building products to the marketplace. Our unmatched quality and consistency generate PVC component options that meet and exceed the needs of builders, architects, fabricators and homeowners. At the same time, our market-back approach focuses new-product development on customer requirements and innovations that make a real difference in efficiency and design. www.versatex.com

