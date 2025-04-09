"We're Not Waiting for Codes to Catch Up": MRA reveals how homeowners are taking action now to protect their home during uncertain times

"Going with something that's durable and has the longevity is a no-brainer." - Joe Suddarth, homeowner from Alabama Post this

Officials are now catching up with what homeowners like the Suddarths who live in hurricane-prone regions have known and experienced for years. According to Florida officials at this year's hearing of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, asphalt shingle roofs—the most common type of roof in the U.S., including in the Gulf Coast region—only provide full protection against hurricane winds until they are about 10 years old. Counsel for the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety also stated that a 10-year-old asphalt shingle roof has a one-in-12 chance of damage from 60 mph winds. That chance goes up 25 percent against 90 mph winds and against 100 mph winds, the chance of damage rises to "nearly 100 percent." * (For context, Hurricane Katrina had sustained wind speeds averaging around 125 mph at landfall, with top wind speeds clocking in at 175 mph.)

Installed correctly, quality metal roofs are rated to stand up to F2 tornado wind speeds (F-scale stands for the Fujita Scale of Tornado Intensity, with F2 equaling wind speeds of 113-157 mph), resist leaks and are much less likely to puncture, tear or crack due to flying debris or massive hailstones. However, MRA cautions homeowners that how your roof is installed is just as important as the quality materials selected when it comes to long-lasting, durable protection. Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) http://www.metalroofing.com experts encourage homeowners to ask their installer about proper methods to help provide extra security against wind lift, as well as venting and underlayment designed to meet or exceed regional building codes.

"We hear every day from homeowners searching for better ways to protect their homes and guard against climate extremes," said Renee Ramey, MRA executive director. "As a result, interest in metal roofs is at an all-time high and our priority is to make sure homeowners have the information and resources they need to make a better informed decision."

*Source: "Asphalt shingles lose wind resistance after 10 years," Tampa Bay Times and South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS) https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida/2025/02/09/asphalt-shingle-roofs-florida/

