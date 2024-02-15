Workbook Creative, Inc. Announces Launch of "WORKBOOK'S Directory of Illustration 2024" Sourcebook

The 488-page sourcebook represents the pinnacle of artistic talent and diversity that includes illustrators, letterers, CG artists, and animators. Post this

The book is a testament to Workbook Creative's ongoing commitment to championing print in the digital age and, most importantly, advocating for the human artist with the advent of AI.

Tamra Dempsey, President of Workbook Creative, Inc., states, "In analyzing the data, we found that while both of our brands have been distributing sourcebooks for more than 40 years, the overlap of individual recipients was less than 12%. This told us both brands clearly had unique audiences, and in the best interest of the artists, we decided to consolidate the printed book to a singular publication, merge resources and distribution lists, and simply saturate the market and showcase everyone." She goes on to explain, "The professional artist no longer has to choose between one leading publication or portfolio marketing platform over the other for their advertising, they now get both; and for the creative art buyer, they will now see more artists in the book than they have in the recent past, all the while still being able to use their preferred website and UI to easily find and compare more artists. It's a win-win for everyone."

For those not receiving a copy of the sourcebook, the publication is also available for viewing online on both the Directory of Illustration (www.directoryofillustration.com) and Workbook (www.workbook.com) portfolio platforms.

Through this year's launch of WORKBOOK'S Directory of Illustration 2024 sourcebook, Workbook Creative, Inc. reaffirms its dedication to nurturing the creative industry, ensuring that professional artists and commercial buyers have a reliable, comprehensive platform for collaboration and growth.

