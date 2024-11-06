XRHealth has acquired NeuroReality, including its flagship product "Koji's Quest," to further establish its position as a leading XR therapeutic platform. This acquisition follows XRHealth's purchase of Amelia Virtual Care and enhances its suite of therapeutic offerings for physical, emotional, and cognitive rehabilitation through immersive XR experiences. CEO Eran Orr described the acquisition as a step towards providing a more comprehensive XR platform for patients and clinicians. XRHealth's mission is to revolutionize healthcare by combining AI-powered XR technology with clinical expertise, supporting a range of therapies and expanding accessibility to digital health solutions worldwide.

XRHealth Acquires NeuroReality and Its Flagship Product "Koji's Quest" to Strengthen Position as Leading XR Therapeutic Platform

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XRHealth, a pioneer in therapeutic virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR) solutions, today announced the acquisition of all assets of "NeuroReality," including their main product "Koji's Quest," a cutting-edge tool focused on therapeutic and rehabilitative experiences through immersive XR gameplay. This acquisition builds on XRHealth's mission to expand its therapeutic offerings, following the acquisition of Amelia Virtual Care last year, and cements its place as the leading XR therapeutic platform.