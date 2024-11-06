XRHealth has acquired NeuroReality, including its flagship product "Koji's Quest," to further establish its position as a leading XR therapeutic platform. This acquisition follows XRHealth's purchase of Amelia Virtual Care and enhances its suite of therapeutic offerings for physical, emotional, and cognitive rehabilitation through immersive XR experiences. CEO Eran Orr described the acquisition as a step towards providing a more comprehensive XR platform for patients and clinicians. XRHealth's mission is to revolutionize healthcare by combining AI-powered XR technology with clinical expertise, supporting a range of therapies and expanding accessibility to digital health solutions worldwide.
XRHealth Acquires NeuroReality and Its Flagship Product "Koji's Quest" to Strengthen Position as Leading XR Therapeutic Platform
BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XRHealth, a pioneer in therapeutic virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR) solutions, today announced the acquisition of all assets of "NeuroReality," including their main product "Koji's Quest," a cutting-edge tool focused on therapeutic and rehabilitative experiences through immersive XR gameplay. This acquisition builds on XRHealth's mission to expand its therapeutic offerings, following the acquisition of Amelia Virtual Care last year, and cements its place as the leading XR therapeutic platform.
"Koji's Quest" offers users unique interactive experiences designed to aid in physical, emotional, and cognitive rehabilitation, making it a valuable addition to XRHealth's platform. By integrating "Koji's Quest" into its suite of offerings, XRHealth is expanding the ways healthcare providers can engage patients in their therapeutic journeys, using VR and XR to support better health outcomes across a broad range of conditions.
Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "The acquisition of NeuroReality and its flagship product, Koji's Quest, represents another leap forward in our mission to provide the most comprehensive XR therapeutic platform available. We are focused on creating a transformative experience for patients and clinicians alike, and Koji's Quest will allow us to offer an even richer, more engaging set of tools for therapy and rehabilitation."
The addition of "Koji's Quest" underscores XRHealth's commitment to advancing the accessibility and effectiveness of XR therapies, setting the stage for even more impactful innovations in digital healthcare.
About XRHealth
XRHealth is a leading provider of AI-powered, immersive healthcare solutions, leveraging extended reality (XR) technology to transform patient care and rehabilitation. With a mission to enhance medical treatments and improve patient outcomes, XRHealth offers an advanced platform supporting various applications, including physical therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, pain management, and mental health. In addition to developing cutting-edge technology, XRHealth operates its own clinics and collaborates with healthcare organizations worldwide, enabling seamless integration of XR therapies into diverse clinical settings. Following the acquisition of Amelia Virtual Care, XRHealth has expanded its mental health expertise, further advancing the accessibility and effectiveness of digital healthcare solutions. With a unique blend of AI-driven insights and clinical expertise, XRHealth is at the forefront of the digital health revolution, empowering patients and healthcare providers globally.
