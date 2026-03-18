Xscape Returns Home to Headline "The Mother's Day Love Affair" At Atlanta's Fox Theater with K. Michelle and Donell Jones

"Atlanta's mothers deserve more than brunch," said UpFront Presents. "Xscape coming home, K. Michelle stepping into her RHOA moment, and Donell Jones bringing the classics — this isn't just a concert, it's a cultural experience. And moments like this don't come around twice." Post this

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10:00 AM via FoxTheatre.org. With a lineup this culturally resonant, demand is expected to be high.

The timing is undeniable. As K. Michelle steps into one of television's most-watched franchises this spring, her Fox Theatre performance marks one of her first major live appearances in this new chapter — positioning The Mother's Day Love Affair as one of Atlanta's most talked-about events of the season.

For Atlanta, this night carries deeper meaning. Xscape — Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and Tamika Scott — helped define the sound of '90s R&B with hits like "Just Kickin' It," "Who Can I Run To," and "Understanding." Their return to the Fox Theatre — one of the city's most storied stages — is both a homecoming and a celebration of legacy.

Rounding out the evening, Donell Jones brings the soundtrack of late-'90s and early-2000s R&B, with timeless records including "Where I Wanna Be" and "U Know What's Up," setting the tone for a night rooted in love, nostalgia, and connection.

"Atlanta's mothers deserve more than brunch," said UpFront Presents. "Xscape coming home, K. Michelle stepping into her RHOA moment, and Donell Jones bringing the classics — this isn't just a concert, it's a cultural experience. And moments like this don't come around twice."

EVENT DETAILS

The Mother's Day Love Affair

Xscape with Special Guests K. Michelle & Donell Jones

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Location: The Fox Theatre | 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA

Artist Presale: Thursday, March 19 — 10:00 AM

Venue Presale: Thursday, March 19 — 12:00 PM

General On-Sale: Friday, March 20 — 10:00 AM

Tickets available at FoxTheatre.org and the Fox Theatre Box Office.

About UpFront Presents

UpFront Presents is an Atlanta-based independent concert promotion company dedicated to producing live entertainment experiences that celebrate music, culture, and community. For more information, follow @upfront_presents.

Media Contact

Angela Watts, 10 Squared Agency, 1 678-637-0982, [email protected], https://www.10squaredagency.com

SOURCE Xscape