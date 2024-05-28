YEYIAN GAMING Launches Revolutionary AVANCE 27" Monitor: Elevate Your Game with Sensational Visuals

"The YEYIAN AVANCE Series 27'' QHD FAST IPS gaming monitor sets a new standard for gaming excellence, especially when combined with cutting-edge RTX 4000 Super Series graphics cards. It's engineered to push the boundaries of gaming visuals to new heights." Post this

Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN Gaming USA, shares insights on their groundbreaking product, "The YEYIAN AVANCE Series 27'' QHD FAST IPS gaming monitor sets a new standard for gaming excellence, especially when combined with cutting-edge RTX 4000 Super Series graphics cards. It's engineered to push the boundaries of gaming visuals to new heights. The AVANCE features a high-performance Fast IPS LCD panel, boasting a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms rapid response time, meeting and surpassing the rigorous requirements of gaming aficionados and home entertainment enthusiasts. This monitor redefines what gamers can expect from their display technology, highlighting its pivotal role in enhancing the immersive gaming experience."

One of the standout features of the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 27" QHD FAST IPS for pro gamers is its ultra-fast 180Hz native refresh rate combined with a rapid 1ms response time. The panel is fully compatible with AMD™ FreeSync™ and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® to match the PC's framerate to the monitor correctly. This removes unnecessary motion blur, tearing, and ghosting while providing a crystal-clear image and responsive gaming experience.

The accuracy and color gamut range are essential for gamers or visual creators. The YEYIAN AVANCE Series 27" QHD FAST IPS gaming monitor boasts a wide color gamut, including 85% NTSC, 99% DCI-P3, 120% sRGB, and 105% Adobe sRGB, ensuring accurate and lifelike colors for 2D/3D or motion picture creation. Whether users are engaging in intense firefights from graphically demanding game titles or indulging in a thrilling action movie, the colors on the screen will be vivid and realistic to life.

With a high contrast ratio of 1000:1, the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 27" QHD FAST IPS gaming monitor delivers deep blacks and vivid colors, enhancing the overall visual experience. Whether users are playing games, watching movies, or creating visual content, the monitor ensures that every image is displayed with stunning clarity and depth. Additionally, the monitor is designed with gamers in mind, featuring an ultra-slim bezel design for a sleek and modern look. The slim bezels also enhance the monitor's visual appeal and reduce distractions, allowing users to focus on the visual content.

The YEYIAN AVANCE Series 27" QHD FAST IPS gaming monitor offers a range of connectivity options, including multiple IO ports such as DP 1.4 x2 and HDMI 2.1 x2. Whether connecting gaming PCs, consoles, or other devices, the YEYIAN AVANCE provides versatility. For added convenience, the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 27" QHD FAST IPS gaming monitor is VESA 100x100mm compatible, allowing easy wall or monitor arm mounting for a personalized gaming ergonomic setup.

Backed by the YEYIAN GAMING one-year warranty, the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 27" QHD FAST IPS gaming monitor is now available on AMAZON, Newegg, and the YEYIAN GAMING Webstore, and major e-tailers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Whether exploring vast open worlds or engaging in fast-paced action, the AVANCE Series 27" QHD FAST IPS ensures that every detail is displayed with stunning clarity.

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs, from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California, with a philosophy of developing innovative technology products with high reliability and performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service while remaining at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://us.yeyiangaming.com

