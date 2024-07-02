YEYIAN GAMING Unveils the Ultra-Fast AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor to Elevate the Gameplay Experience

"Our mission is to advance gaming technology to new heights. The AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to superior performance and immersive gameplay. With a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for both FreeSync™ Premium and G-Sync..." Post this

"Our mission is to advance gaming technology to new heights. The AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to superior performance and immersive gameplay. With a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for both AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA™ G-Sync, this monitor is meticulously crafted to meet the exacting standards of serious gamers, providing them with a distinct competitive advantage," stated Frank Lee, VP of YEYIAN Gaming USA. "We are confident that this monitor will significantly enhance the gaming experiences of the gamer community."

Key Features of the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor:

Super-Fast 240Hz Refresh Rate

At the heart of the YEYIAN AVANCE Series monitor is its incredible 240Hz refresh rate. It delivers ultra-smooth motion and significantly reduces motion blur and lag to ensure gamers enjoy the fastest and most fluid gameplay, providing a competitive edge in fast-paced games.

Swift 1ms Response Time

With a lightning-fast 1ms (GTG) response time, the AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz monitor eliminates ghosting and motion blur, allowing for crisp and clear visuals even during the most intense gaming sessions. This swift response ensures that gamers can react in real time without any delays.

Vivid 92% sRGB Color Gamut

The monitor boasts an impressive 92% sRGB color gamut, providing vibrant and accurate colors that bring games to life. The wide color gamut ensures that every detail is displayed precisely, making it ideal for gaming and content creation.

Customizable RGB Backlighting

Adding to the immersive experience, the AVANCE Series monitor features customizable RGB backlighting. Gamers can personalize their setup with various colors, creating a visually striking environment that enhances their gaming experience.

High Contrast Ratio

The AVANCE Series monitor offers a high contrast ratio of 3000:1, ensuring deep blacks and bright whites. This contrast enhances the overall picture quality, providing a more dynamic and immersive viewing experience.

Thin Bezel Design

The monitor's sleek and modern design is accentuated by its thin bezel, which provides a larger viewing area and a more immersive visual experience. The minimal bezel also allows seamless multi-monitor setups, perfect for gamers who want to expand their horizons.

Versatile Connectivity

The AVANCE Series gaming monitor is equipped with versatile connectivity options, including DP1.4, HDMI 2.1, a headphone-out port, and an audio combo jack. These multiple input options ensure compatibility with various devices, making it a versatile addition to any gaming setup.

Support for AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA™ G-Sync

The AVANCE Series monitor supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA™ G-Sync technologies, providing tear-free and stutter-free gaming experiences. These technologies synchronize the monitor's refresh rate with the graphics card, ensuring smooth and fluid gameplay.

Optimized for Professional Gamers and Enthusiasts

The YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor is designed for professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts who demand the best speed, performance, and visual quality. The combination of a super-fast refresh rate, swift response time, and vivid color accuracy makes it the ultimate gaming monitor for competitive play.

Backed by the YEYIAN GAMING one-year warranty, the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz gaming monitor is now available on AMAZON, Newegg, the YEYIAN GAMING Webstore, and major e-tailers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. From exploring expansive 3D open worlds to diving into intense battles, the AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz delivers exceptional detail and crystal-clear visuals.

Availability

AMAZON: https://amzn.to/3L5yDBF

NEWEGG: https://bit.ly/4bmiJNT

YEYIAN WEBSTORE: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/ymf-vaf25-g1-24-5-240hz-monitor-avance-series-25-fhd-va-294.html

Learn more about the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/monitors.html

Download marketing assets: https://bit.ly/4bx7IJW

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers worldwide award-winning solutions to the community through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs, from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs, high-performance gaming monitors, and next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California, with a philosophy of developing innovative technology products with high reliability and performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service while remaining at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://us.yeyiangaming.com.

