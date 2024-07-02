YEYIAN GAMING Unveils the Ultra-Fast AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor to Elevate the Gameplay Experience

Featuring an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 92% sRGB color gamut, and support for AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA™ G-Sync, with customizable RGB backlighting for an unparalleled gaming experience.
SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YEYIAN GAMING, a global leader in innovative pre-built gaming PCs, peripherals, and computer components, is excited to unveil the latest gaming masterpiece, the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz gaming monitor. This exclusive gaming monitor, designed for gamers seeking unparalleled refresh rate, response speed, and clarity for immersive gameplay, features an ultra-slim bezel that, combined with its advanced features and stunning visual functionality, can redefine the next-generation gaming experience.
The YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz gaming monitor delivers more than just high refresh rates and rapid response times; it ensures a seamless and immersive gaming experience. Boasting a native refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a swift 1ms response time,
the monitor guarantees ultra-smooth visuals, free from motion blur or ghosting, whether during gameplay or fast-motion videos. Its wide 92% sRGB color gamut enhances the display with 16.7 million vibrant colors, providing lifelike accuracy and stunning detail. Fully compatible with AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA™ G-Sync, the AVANCE Series monitors ensure a flawless display devoid of artifacts or tearing while the advanced HDR10 processing chip enriches the visual experience by presenting a more comprehensive dynamic range and color contrast. The monitor's ultra-slim bezel design and customizable RGB backlighting add a sleek aesthetic and immersive ambiance to any setup.
"Our mission is to advance gaming technology to new heights. The AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to superior performance and immersive gameplay. With a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for both AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA™ G-Sync, this monitor is meticulously crafted to meet the exacting standards of serious gamers, providing them with a distinct competitive advantage," stated Frank Lee, VP of YEYIAN Gaming USA. "We are confident that this monitor will significantly enhance the gaming experiences of the gamer community."
Key Features of the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor:
Super-Fast 240Hz Refresh Rate
At the heart of the YEYIAN AVANCE Series monitor is its incredible 240Hz refresh rate. It delivers ultra-smooth motion and significantly reduces motion blur and lag to ensure gamers enjoy the fastest and most fluid gameplay, providing a competitive edge in fast-paced games.
Swift 1ms Response Time
With a lightning-fast 1ms (GTG) response time, the AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz monitor eliminates ghosting and motion blur, allowing for crisp and clear visuals even during the most intense gaming sessions. This swift response ensures that gamers can react in real time without any delays.
Vivid 92% sRGB Color Gamut
The monitor boasts an impressive 92% sRGB color gamut, providing vibrant and accurate colors that bring games to life. The wide color gamut ensures that every detail is displayed precisely, making it ideal for gaming and content creation.
Customizable RGB Backlighting
Adding to the immersive experience, the AVANCE Series monitor features customizable RGB backlighting. Gamers can personalize their setup with various colors, creating a visually striking environment that enhances their gaming experience.
High Contrast Ratio
The AVANCE Series monitor offers a high contrast ratio of 3000:1, ensuring deep blacks and bright whites. This contrast enhances the overall picture quality, providing a more dynamic and immersive viewing experience.
Thin Bezel Design
The monitor's sleek and modern design is accentuated by its thin bezel, which provides a larger viewing area and a more immersive visual experience. The minimal bezel also allows seamless multi-monitor setups, perfect for gamers who want to expand their horizons.
Versatile Connectivity
The AVANCE Series gaming monitor is equipped with versatile connectivity options, including DP1.4, HDMI 2.1, a headphone-out port, and an audio combo jack. These multiple input options ensure compatibility with various devices, making it a versatile addition to any gaming setup.
Support for AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA™ G-Sync
The AVANCE Series monitor supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA™ G-Sync technologies, providing tear-free and stutter-free gaming experiences. These technologies synchronize the monitor's refresh rate with the graphics card, ensuring smooth and fluid gameplay.
Optimized for Professional Gamers and Enthusiasts
The YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor is designed for professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts who demand the best speed, performance, and visual quality. The combination of a super-fast refresh rate, swift response time, and vivid color accuracy makes it the ultimate gaming monitor for competitive play.
Backed by the YEYIAN GAMING one-year warranty, the YEYIAN AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz gaming monitor is now available on AMAZON, Newegg, the YEYIAN GAMING Webstore, and major e-tailers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. From exploring expansive 3D open worlds to diving into intense battles, the AVANCE Series 25" FHD 240Hz delivers exceptional detail and crystal-clear visuals.
About YEYIAN GAMING
YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers worldwide award-winning solutions to the community through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs, from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs, high-performance gaming monitors, and next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.
YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California, with a philosophy of developing innovative technology products with high reliability and performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service while remaining at the forefront of the gaming community.
For more information, please visit https://us.yeyiangaming.com.
