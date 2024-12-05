Your favorite games, movies, and shows all in one with the AGON by AOC 27" Q27G4XY Smart Gaming Monitor featuring Google TV.

The AGON by AOC Q27G4XY 27" QHD 2560x1440 WLED SMART GAMING MONITOR is a pioneer in this field, bringing the convenience of Google TV to your monitor screen, featuring a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and HDR10.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Your favorite shows, movies, series, live TV, and games are in your space on the screen of your AGON by AOC Q27G4XY SMART GAMING MONITOR. The AGON by AOC Q27G4XY 27" SMART GAMING MONITOR is a pioneer in this field, bringing the convenience of Google TV to your monitor screen. This 27" QHD 2560x1440 WLED monitor, featuring a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and HDR10, combined with Google TV, delivers an immersive gaming and streaming experience—ideal for any dorm room!
GOOGLE TV
When you're done gaming, there's no need to switch devices. The AGON by AOC Q27G4XY Smart Gaming Monitor, powered by Google TV's built-in operating system, brings all your entertainment to one place. Instantly browse movies, shows, live TV, sports, and more across your favorite apps. Google TV brings together everything you stream on one screen, so you can find what to watch without jumping from app to app. Not sure what to watch? Just ask Google Assistant and search across apps with your voice to find what you're looking for. Finding your next watch is now as easy as ever.
BUILT-IN UP-FIRING SPEAKERS
With built-in speakers, you can enjoy quality audio for music, games, streaming videos and more without the hassle of connecting external speakers. It comes with built-in up-firing speakers supporting multimedia capability; these space-saving integrated speakers add better multimedia enjoyment and quality sound. Up-firing speakers push the soundwaves toward open space that gives a richer surrounding sound performance for movies and games.
AMD FREESYNC AND NVIDIA G-SYNC COMPATIBLE
AMD FreeSync technology, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, and NVIDIA G-SYNC provide a tear-free, flicker-free gaming experience and smooth video playback when and works over HDMI® and DisplayPort effortlessly.
180 HZ REFRESH RATE ENSURES SEAMLESS GRAPHICS
180 Hz refresh rate halves the effects of motion blur to deliver a perceivable difference for natural movement and crisp edges on fast paced gaming environments.
AOC Raises the Bar with its Re-Spawned Warranty
AGON by AOC sets the bar for gaming monitor coverage with its Re-Spawned Warranty. AGON and AGON Pro models are covered by an industry-leading 4-year advance replacement warranty that includes a 4-year zero dead pixel guarantee, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage (1 incident per monitor). AOC Gaming (G Series) models are covered by a 3-year advance replacement warranty that includes a 3-year zero dead pixel guarantee, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage (1 incident per monitor).
Availability
The AGON by AOC Q27G4XY SMART GAMING MONITOR is available now exclusively through Skytech Gaming for $299.99.
https://skytechgaming.com/product/aoc-gaming-q27g4xy-27-smart/
For more information, please contact Adam Grayer at [email protected] or refer to AOC's official website
