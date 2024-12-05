Your favorite games, movies, and shows all in one with the AGON by AOC 27" Q27G4XY Smart Gaming Monitor featuring Google TV.

Your favorite shows, movies, series, live TV, and games are in your space on the screen of your AGON by AOC Q27G4XY SMART GAMING MONITOR Post this

BUILT-IN UP-FIRING SPEAKERS

With built-in speakers, you can enjoy quality audio for music, games, streaming videos and more without the hassle of connecting external speakers. It comes with built-in up-firing speakers supporting multimedia capability; these space-saving integrated speakers add better multimedia enjoyment and quality sound. Up-firing speakers push the soundwaves toward open space that gives a richer surrounding sound performance for movies and games.

AMD FREESYNC AND NVIDIA G-SYNC COMPATIBLE

AMD FreeSync technology, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, and NVIDIA G-SYNC provide a tear-free, flicker-free gaming experience and smooth video playback when and works over HDMI® and DisplayPort effortlessly.

180 HZ REFRESH RATE ENSURES SEAMLESS GRAPHICS

180 Hz refresh rate halves the effects of motion blur to deliver a perceivable difference for natural movement and crisp edges on fast paced gaming environments.

AOC Raises the Bar with its Re-Spawned Warranty

AGON by AOC sets the bar for gaming monitor coverage with its Re-Spawned Warranty. AGON and AGON Pro models are covered by an industry-leading 4-year advance replacement warranty that includes a 4-year zero dead pixel guarantee, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage (1 incident per monitor). AOC Gaming (G Series) models are covered by a 3-year advance replacement warranty that includes a 3-year zero dead pixel guarantee, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage (1 incident per monitor).

Availability

The AGON by AOC Q27G4XY SMART GAMING MONITOR is available now exclusively through Skytech Gaming for $299.99.

https://skytechgaming.com/product/aoc-gaming-q27g4xy-27-smart/

For more information, please contact Adam Grayer at [email protected] or refer to AOC's official website and follow AOC on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Adam Grayer, AGON by AOC, 8582055000, [email protected], https://skytechgaming.com/product/aoc-gaming-q27g4xy-27-smart/

SOURCE AGON by AOC