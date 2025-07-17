ZeroOutages Wins 2025 VSA for Best Emerging Tech Breakthrough with Its Turnkey Starlink Business Backup--"The World's Best Business Backup Internet"

"This award affirms our mission to deliver the most reliable business backup internet," said Daren French, VP at ZeroOutages. "With Starlink integration and global support, we keep businesses online when others can't—no contracts, no metering, just uptime." Post this

"This award validates our mission to deliver the most reliable business backup internet solution on the market," said Daren French, VP of Business Development at ZeroOutages. "Through our strategic integration with Starlink and our global partner network, businesses can stay online—even when traditional ISPs fail. No contracts, no metering—just business continuity, guaranteed."

Turnkey Starlink Business Backup by ZeroOutages Includes:

Rapid Deployment – Hardware, shipping, and installation coordinated end-to-end by ZeroOutages

Global Reach – Fully functional in rural, underserved, or disaster-affected regions across 140+ countries

SD-WAN Enabled – Intelligent failover, load balancing, and traffic prioritization through patented routing technology

SASE & Security – Integrated cloud firewall, encrypted VPN, and policy-based access control

24/7 Support – Phone-based enterprise support and proactive monitoring from ZeroOutages' NOC

"This was a very competitive year," said ChannelVision President and CEO, Berge Kaprelian. "Despite signs of a tightened economy, we saw organizations placing great value in innovation and market distinction. We applaud our 2025 VSA winners on a job well done."

The complete list of winners will be featured in the May/June 2025 issue of ChannelVision Magazine, in print and online at www.channelvisionmag.com.

About ZeroOutages

ZeroOutages is a global leader in satellite internet, SD-WAN, and network continuity services. As the first authorized channel reseller of Starlink, ZeroOutages has deployed more global Starlink business circuits than any other provider in the channel. Its flagship Turnkey Starlink Business Backup service delivers unparalleled redundancy and uptime assurance. The company operates a Layer-3 global backbone supported by over 50 data center hubs, connecting 140+ countries with patented routing, SASE security, and 24/7 support. Learn more at www.zerooutages.com

Media Contact

Daren French, VP, Business Development, ZeroOutages, 1 888-997-6237, [email protected], www.zerooutages.com

SOURCE ZeroOutages