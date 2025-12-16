Zylo Recognized as the Only "Customers' Choice" Provider in 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" Report for SaaS Management Platforms

Zylo is the only provider recognized as both a Gartner Magic Quadrant™ Leader and a Customers' Choice

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, today announced its recognition as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for SaaS Management Platforms. Zylo is the only provider positioned in the upper-right quadrant of the report. According to Gartner, vendors placed in this "Customers' Choice" quadrant have scores that meet or exceed the market average for both User Interest & Adoption and Overall Experience.

This recognition also makes Zylo the only provider to be named a Customers' Choice in this report and a Leader in the 2024 and 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms, where Zylo was positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision and highest for Ability to Execute for two consecutive years.

According to the report, 93% of Zylo customers indicated a willingness to recommend the platform, the highest among all evaluated vendors. Gartner's "Voice of the Customer" synthesizes insights from verified users on Gartner Peer Insights to help buyers evaluate vendors based on real customer experience.

"Our clients drive everything we do, and we are honored to be recognized by them in this report," said Cory Wheeler, co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Zylo. "In our view, being the only vendor recognized as both a Magic Quadrant Leader and a Customers' Choice speaks to our steadfast commitment and proven track record of helping enterprises achieve meaningful business outcomes, including cost efficiencies and stronger governance across complex SaaS environments."

The announcement follows continued momentum for Zylo as the company accelerates its enterprise roadmap with deeper API coverage, expanded AI capabilities, strategic new integrations, and enhanced data integrity capabilities designed to support large-scale SaaS Management.

About Gartner Peer Insights(™)

Gartner Peer Insights(™) "Voice of the Customer" report consolidates verified customer reviews on its Peer Insights portal and categorizes vendors based on User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience. Gartner and Peer Insights™, are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content, nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": SaaS Management Platforms, Peer Community Contributor, 26 November 2025.

About Zylo

Zylo is the leader in enterprise SaaS Management, bringing order to SaaS sprawl and redefining how organizations manage software. Its platform empowers organizations to manage SaaS at scale by providing the visibility, prescriptive insights, and expertise necessary to optimize their software investments. Powered by the industry's largest dataset of 40 million SaaS licenses and over $75 billion in SaaS spend, Zylo unlocks significant cost savings, mitigates business risk, and maximizes software value. Zylo is trusted by innovative companies such as AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Intuit, Salesforce, and Yahoo to confidently manage their SaaS portfolios.

Zylo has raised more than $72.5M to date and is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, and Coupa Ventures. For more information, visit Zylo.com.

Media Contact

