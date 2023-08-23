$11 Million Verdict against San Bernardino Sheriff's Department for Negligence

San Bernardino Sheriff's Dept. Slammed with $11M Verdict for Negligent Injury
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A San Bernardino jury has delivered a landmark verdict against the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, finding them liable for $11 million in damages. This verdict was announced today after a 3-week trial in Department S24, presided over by Judge Gilbert Ochoa.
Kramer Trial Lawyers, represented by lead trial attorney Daniel K. Kramer and attorney Brandon Salumbides, successfully argued the case on behalf of Florencio Munguia. Mr. Munguia sustained permanent spine injuries due to the negligent driving of a Sheriff's Deputy on April 24, 2018. The incident occurred when the deputy made an ill-judged left turn, colliding with Mr. Munguia's vehicle.
"We are pleased that the jury recognized the seriousness of the injuries sustained by Mr. Munguia due to the careless actions of the Sheriff's Department," commented Trial Attorney Daniel K. Kramer. "This verdict affirms that everyone in our community, regardless of origin, language, or appearance, holds value and matters."
