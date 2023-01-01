Online Publishers : Click here to learn more about our options for publishing PR Newswire content on your website.

Add the PR Newswire Widget to your Web Site or Personalized Home Page

Provide your readers with breaking news content with a free news widget from PR Newswire. Simply tell us what content you'd like and we'll build a custom solution. All you have to do is paste the Widget's code onto your site, blog or social media home page.

What are RSS Feeds? RSS is an XML-based (eXtensible Markup Language) format for content distribution that includes headlines, summaries and links. PR Newswire now offers an RSS feed or 'channel' for its main news feed. RDF stands for Resource Description Framework.

What is a News Reader? An RSS Reader (also known as an RSS aggregator or News Reader) is a software or a web-based application which enables you to get the latest news headlines, in RSS format, delivered straight to you. Some RSS Readers also allow you to set up watches or filters so you only see the news you want to see.

How do I get an RSS Reader? There are a wide range of RSS Readers available for most operating systems. Visit There are a wide range of RSS Readers available for most operating systems. Visit Google to find links to the most popular products.