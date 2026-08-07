精准移民 OpenSky: A Premier Global Immigration and Passport Services Firm with Over a Decade of Experience

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, with a network spanning New York, Dubai and Singapore and headquarters at 40 Wall Street

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenSky, known in Chinese as 精准移民, is a leading international immigration and global mobility services firm. Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, the company established its headquarters in New York in 2017 and later expanded with offices in Dubai and Singapore. Its New York headquarters is located at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan.

OpenSky serves individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and investors seeking investment immigration, second citizenship, second passports, fast-track passport solutions, Caribbean citizenship, and global identity planning.

The firm's core strength lies in identifying legitimate citizenship and passport programs that offer relatively accessible eligibility requirements, clearly defined procedures, and efficient processing pathways. This enables qualified clients to plan and secure their international status more effectively.

OpenSky specializes in fast-track citizenship programs across multiple countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia. The firm also provides investment immigration, second-passport, and global citizenship solutions in other jurisdictions.

OpenSky founder Stephen said:

"No one can predict how the world will change, but everyone can prepare more options for themselves and their families. At OpenSky, our work goes far beyond helping clients obtain a passport. We help families build greater security, create new opportunities for business, and preserve a broader future for the next generation. In an uncertain world, our mission is to provide people with the greatest possible certainty."

Supported by a global service network spanning Hong Kong, New York, Dubai, and Singapore, OpenSky is committed to serving as a trusted long-term partner for clients pursuing Caribbean citizenship, second citizenship, citizenship by investment, and global immigration planning.

Disclaimer： All passport, citizenship, and investment immigration applications are subject to eligibility reviews, background checks, due diligence, and final approval by the relevant government authorities. Eligibility requirements, processing times, and outcomes may vary based on individual circumstances and changes in government policy.

Media Contact

Opensky, BBS NEWYORK LLC, 1 (917)558-0893, [email protected], https://opensky.io

SOURCE OpenSky