0924 Investments, LLC, Holding Company for The Bufford Family Office - Announces the introduction of LeafSpring Schools to Louisville, KY

After a comprehensive market evaluation, 0924 Investments is proud to announce a partnership with LeafSpring Schools, which has a 35-year track record of innovation and quality in the early education sector. This partnership is founded on shared values and a common mission. Vance Spilman, CEO of LeafSpring Schools, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "The Bufford family has a proven track record of serving their communities and providing exceptional care. We are thrilled to partner with them and to have them introduce LeafSpring Schools to the Kentucky market and beyond."

LeafSpring Schools provides exceptional early childhood education and school-age recreational programming to encompass all aspects of a child's growth and development through its proprietary PLAYWORKS Curriculum. Informed by extensive early education research and with the consensus of their curriculum advisory board, LeafSpring Schools' curriculum encourages children to follow their innate curiosity to learn about themselves, others, and the world around them through play and exploration. Through rich, developmentally appropriate learning experiences tailored to each child, children at LeafSpring Schools are developing skills, such as critical thinking and problem-solving, that are essential as children prepare for kindergarten and beyond. LeafSpring Schools' leadership program, INSPIRED, also plays a pivotal role in children becoming lifelong leaders. By upholding high standards in values and decision-making, it instills a commitment to making meaningful, positive contributions in an ever-changing world.

LeafSpring Schools also offers unique services with their Get Well Place, permitting continued care for children who are mildly ill with common childhood illnesses like colds or stomach bugs. Parents can go to work knowing their sick child will be cared for in a familiar and nurturing environment. The Get Well Place is staffed with licensed nursing professionals. It is located within the main building of a LeafSpring Schools facility in a contained environment to prevent the spread of illness.

Randy Bufford adds, "With 0924 Investments, we are embarking on a new journey to create meaningful opportunities that enrich lives and communities. Opening LeafSpring Schools in the Louisville market reflects our commitment to supporting the well-being and development of future generations. By investing in quality childcare services, we not only foster an early learning environment, setting up children for success in life but also empower families and contribute to the vitality of our communities."

LeafSpring Schools will offer full-day preschool serving infants through kindergarten-age children, with the first ground-up location on a 5.1-acre site on O'Bannon Station Way in East Point; with excess acreage being acquired to create a campus of pediatric medical offices and/or related child healthcare services. Further sites in Prospect and the Hurstbourne area are being pursued for additional school locations.

About LeafSpring Schools

Founded in 1989, LeafSpring Schools is a Richmond, VA-based provider of expert childcare, early education, school-aged recreation, summer camps, and emergency backup care. Its 13 current locations in Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia are all accredited or are seeking accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children or Cognia. With a focus on health and wellness and a groundbreaking Get Well Place that cares for mildly ill children, teachers and nurses partner with families to promote each child's success at LeafSpring Schools. Children of all ages learn using PLAYWORKS®, a proprietary play-based curriculum, and INSPIRED an exclusive leadership program. For more information about the company and franchise opportunities, visit LeafSpringSchool.com.

About 0924 Investments, LLC

Founded by Randy and Susan Bufford, 0924 Investments, LLC is the holding company for The Bufford Family Office and related entities, focusing on philanthropic and direct investments in early childhood education, related operating businesses, and private equity/angel opportunities.

Our core strategy is built around investing in people and businesses that align with our values, vision, and purpose of serving others first.

Included in this effort is support for The Bufford Family Foundation, which operates by a simple belief - Helping Others is Always the Right Thing To Do.

https://0924investmentsllc.com

