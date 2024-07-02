0924 Investments, LLC, Holding Company for The Bufford Family Office - Continues Growth Initiatives Announcing LeafSpring School Coming To Norton Commons

"The decision to launch a LeafSpring School at Norton Commons aligns perfectly with our vision for being the standard of excellence in early education for those communities we serve." Post this

Speaking on behalf of The Vanguard Academy, owner Ann Revell says "We have worked hard for the past sixteen years to promote a developmental positive pathway for all students, families, and teachers," "Our choice of LeafSpring School and the Bufford family was made to not only continue this imperative journey but make it even better for all involved."

LeafSpring Schools provide a holistic educational experience, catering to infants through kindergarten-age children with its renowned full-day preschool and school-age recreational programming. Through the proprietary PLAYWORKS® curriculum, LeafSpring Schools encourage children to learn and explore their world through play. In conjunction with the INSPIRED leadership program, children are introduced to their initial steps into reading, writing and problem-solving skills, essential for their journey into kindergarten and beyond.

Additionally, LeafSpring Schools offers distinctive services such as The Get Well Place, which provides continued care for children who are mildly ill with common childhood illnesses like colds or stomach bugs. Located within the main building and designed to prevent the spread of illnesses, The Get Well Place provides peace of mind for parents, enabling them to attend work with confidence.

Looking ahead, 0924 Investments is set to expand the LeafSpring School footprint in Louisville with multiple locations, including a ground-up school currently in the planning phase on a spacious 5.1-acre site on O'Bannon Station Way in East Point as well as other locations in the Hurstbourne and Prospect, KY areas. 0924 Investments' future developments will include the creation of a campus housing pediatric medical offices and related child healthcare services, underscoring a commitment to integrating comprehensive childcare solutions within the community.

About LeafSpring Schools

Founded in 1989, LeafSpring Schools is a Richmond, VA-based provider of expert childcare, early education, school-aged recreation, summer camps, and emergency backup care. Its thirteen current locations in Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia are all accredited or are seeking accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children or Cognia. With a focus on health and wellness and a groundbreaking Get Well Place that cares for mildly ill children, teachers and nurses partner with families to promote each child's success at LeafSpring Schools. Children of all ages learn using PLAYWORKS®, a proprietary play-based curriculum, and INSPIRED an exclusive leadership program. For more information about the company and franchise opportunities, visit LeafSpringSchool.com.

About 0924 Investments, LLC

Founded by Randy and Susan Bufford, 0924 Investments, LLC is the holding company for The Bufford Family Office and related entities, focusing on philanthropic and direct investments in early childhood education, related operating businesses, and private equity/angel opportunities.

Our core strategy is built around investing in people and businesses that align with our BEST values, vision, and purpose of serving others first.

Included in this effort is support for The Bufford Family Foundation, which operates by a simple belief: Helping others is always the right thing to do.

https://0924investmentsllc.com

