$1,000 Awards Available Nationwide for Students and Parent/Teacher Organizations

K-12 Students and Parent/Teacher Organizations Eligible for Awards in Excellence in Waste Reduction and/or Litter Abatement In Their School Community

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Go Green Initiative announces a new national award program in honor of recently retired Board member, Meg Morris. Meg believes in the powerful, positive influence students and parent/teacher organizations can have on a community, and has always encouraged these groups to help reduce waste and litter throughout the country.