$1,000 Awards Available Nationwide for Students and Parent/Teacher Organizations

K-12 Students and Parent/Teacher Organizations Eligible for Awards in Excellence in Waste Reduction and/or Litter Abatement In Their School Community
PLEASANTON, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Go Green Initiative announces a new national award program in honor of recently retired Board member, Meg Morris. Meg believes in the powerful, positive influence students and parent/teacher organizations can have on a community, and has always encouraged these groups to help reduce waste and litter throughout the country.
Meg Morris was the first President of the Go Green Initiative Board of Directors, and remains a leader in the recycling industry and litter abatement movement. To honor her 20+ years of service to the Go Green Initiative, we have established an annual award in her name to recognize students and parent/teacher organizations nationwide that have demonstrated excellence in waste reduction and/or litter abatement in their school community.
Eligibility:
- Students should be enrolled in a K-12 school in the United States
- Parent organizations should directly support a K-12 school in the United States
Deadline:
- All applications must be received by May 10, 2024 at 11:59pm Pacific time
Winners:
- Each winning student and parent organization will receive $1,000
- Up to 10 winners will be chosen
- Awards will be announced on May 31, 2024
Application link: https://forms.gle/zVjHxtx5PzokQVLK6
"Meg has guided the Go Green Initiative (GGI) since its inception in 2002, and her leadership in increasing school recycling rates throughout the U.S. cannot be overstated," says Jill Buck, M.S., Ed., founder and CEO of the GGI. "She led our organization in forming lasting partnerships with the National Recycling Coalition and its state affiliates to support waste reduction and litter abatement programs in K-12 schools nationwide. This award program will help amplify and continue her legacy for years to come."
Media Contact
Jill Buck, M.S., Ed, Go Green Initiative, 1 9254870777, [email protected], www.GoGreenInitiative.org
SOURCE Go Green Initiative
Share this article