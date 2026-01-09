$1.5 Million Grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Boosts UMOM's Work to Support Families Facing Homelessness

"UMOM is the gold standard in Arizona when it comes to helping parents and their children regain stability. From nutritious meals and healthcare services to job readiness and childcare – their programs don't just shelter families, they transform futures." Post this

In Phoenix, the unsheltered population surged to a record high this past winter. About 3,760 people were recorded living on city streets, marking a nearly 40% increase from 2024 to 2025. With HUD funding shrinking and a lack of affordable housing throughout Arizona, this grant is coming at a crucial time.

"It's sad that more and more families are falling into homelessness," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "UMOM is the gold standard in Arizona when it comes to helping parents and their children regain stability. From nutritious meals and healthcare services to job readiness and childcare – their programs don't just shelter families, they transform futures."

For more than 60 years, UMOM has helped families rebuild their lives through emergency shelter, transitional housing, workforce development, wraparound support, and a range of other services that promote stability and independence. This investment will strengthen UMOM's capacity to meet rising community needs, reduce waitlists, and expand programs that help parents and children move toward secure housing and lasting opportunity.

"It hits me hard to think about children sleeping in cars or on the streets," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "UMOM embraces families at one of the toughest times of their lives, giving them the dignity, stability and the support they need to move forward."

The unrestricted funding from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation allows UMOM to invest in priority needs across the organization and respond quickly as the needs of families evolve. The grant will help UMOM sustain and grow mission-critical services while continuing its work to restore hope and rebuild lives.

About UMOM New Day Centers

Founded in 1964, UMOM New Day Centers is located in Phoenix, Arizona, and serves the community of Maricopa County. UMOM's unique approach is empathetic, connection-focused and individualized to every person. Every night, the organization provides safe shelter and supportive services for nearly 700 individuals experiencing homelessness - 155 families and 80 single women. We believe every person deserves the dignity of a safe, stable place to call home. Rooted in trust and proactive support, UMOM offers over 1,000 units of affordable housing across the Valley - all in service of our mission to restore hope, rebuild lives and end homelessness. Learn more at umom.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

