1-800-BuyHouses Founders Release "The Perfect Cash Offer" to Bring Transparency to the iBuyer and Cash-Offer Market

Co-founder and Marketing Director Dave Baird contributes his background in national business growth and brand strategy, ensuring the information is accessible to a broad audience of sellers, agents, and investors. Co-founder John Baird adds expertise in construction management and property renovation, grounding the framework in real-world field experience.

"We founded 1-800-BuyHouses to create clarity in a marketplace that desperately needs it," said Paul Baird, co-founder of 1-800-BuyHouses and author of The Perfect Cash Offer. "Too many homeowners are left guessing who's really buying their house and whether an offer is legitimate. This book breaks down the process step by step so sellers can make confident, informed decisions."

Demystifying the Cash-Buying Process

Drawing on decades of direct real estate investment experience, Baird explains how to identify genuine cash buyers from wholesalers, evaluate multiple offers, and why the highest price is not always the best deal.

The book introduces the company's proprietary Perfect Cash Offer™ framework, which covers:

The five most common homeowner situations that attract cash buyers

How to compare offers and recognize bait-and-switch tactics

The importance of earnest money, contingencies, and true net proceeds

How to structure a genuine win-win transaction for both buyer and seller

"All-cash offers are not created equal," added Dave Baird. "Our goal is to help homeowners and agents understand what makes a real offer, and why transparency and education benefit everyone involved."

The Perfect Cash Offer is available for download at www.1800BuyHouses.com and in paperback on Amazon.

About the Author and 1-800-BuyHouses

Founded by brothers Paul, Dave, and John Baird, 1-800-BuyHouses, LLC is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a satellite office in San Diego, California. The company specializes in direct home purchases and seller education through its Perfect Cash Offer™ framework. With more than 20 years of combined experience in real estate investment, construction management, and marketing, the Baird brothers have purchased, renovated, and managed hundreds of residential properties across multiple U.S. markets. Learn more at www.1800BuyHouses.com

Media Contact

Susan Almon-Pesch, 1-800-BuyHouses, LLC, 1 8582050516, [email protected], www.1800BuyHouses.com

