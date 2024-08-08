1-Day Garage Floors Installations: Why Do They Fall Apart So Fast? Opting for a one-day polyurea-polyaspartic coating system might seem like a convenient choice, much like rushing through a plumbing job will technically make the plumber's visit shorter. However, this haste often leads to problems down the line. In the plumbing world, it can result in leaks, and in the flooring world, quick installations can cause issues like peeling and delamination.

Opting for a one-day polyurea-polyaspartic coating system might seem like a convenient choice, much like rushing through a plumbing job will technically make the plumber's visit shorter. However, this haste often leads to problems down the line. In the plumbing world, it can result in leaks, and in the flooring world, quick installations can cause issues like peeling and delamination.

Moisture Matters

Moisture impacts one-day polyurea-polyaspartic systems because these systems don't adequately manage moisture within the concrete. When moisture wicks up through the porous concrete, it creates a pressure (hydrostatic pressure) that pushes upwards on the installed coating.

One-day coatings, which use a quick-curing polyurea-polyaspartic (they cure in less than 1 hr) as the primer coat, don't allow time for deep concrete penetration. The thin, poorly-penetrating polyurea-polyaspartic primer fails to stand up effectively to the resulting hydrostatic pressure. This leads to bubbles forming under the coating and weakens the bond, causing the coating to peel and/or bubble. Properly managing moisture is crucial to preventing these issues and ensuring a durable coating.

The Two-Day Solution

A comprehensive two-day process is akin to having a plumber who actually takes his time and does it right the first time.

On the first day, a slower-curing, moisture-mitigating, high-build 100%-solids epoxy primer is used to fully penetrate the concrete. It's allowed to cure for a full day. This moisture vapor barrier prevents future issues like bubbling and peeling.

On the second day, dual 100%-solids polyurea-polyaspartic top coats are applied, which bond strongly to the prepared primer coat. These top coats provide excellent UV resistance, durability, chemical resistance, and visual appeal. Together, these processes create a resilient, long-lasting floor that withstands environmental stressors, especially moisture infiltration.

Quality vs. Rushing It

Yes, we all want things faster these days, but we keep learning the same lesson: Investing in quality always beats a quick fix. If you're a homeowner or a business, seek out professionals who know won't conduct a rush job, who will craft a floor that'll make you happy for years to come.

