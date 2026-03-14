1% for the Planet Member Company Live Dream Colorado Donates to Local Nonprofits Trails and Open Space Coalition and Palmer Land Conservancy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week real estate brokerage Live Dream Colorado fulfilled its annual commitment to donate a portion of sales revenue to support the environment.

As an internationally recognized 1% for the Planet member company, Live Dream Colorado supports local nonprofits Trails and Open Space Coalition and Palmer Land Conservancy in their work to conserve and protect natural outdoor spaces in the Colorado Springs area. Live Dream Colorado, represented by broker owner Lauren D Collier and broker Jay Collier, recently donated $1,777.38 each to Trails and Open Space Coalition and Palmer Land Conservancy.

Trails and Open Space Coalition, represented by Executive Director Glenn Carlson, accepted the donation on March 12th in the presence of TOSC staff. Carlson says "With the generous support of Lauren with Live Dream Colorado, TOSC was able to continue its important work in the community. We successfully helped pass a new eBike policy in Colorado Springs, opening up recreation and transportation opportunities. In addition, we hosted nearly 2,000 volunteers in stewardship efforts throughout the region. In 2025 alone, TOSC removed over 7,000 lbs of trash from the community and advocated for the nearly complete Legacy Loop"

Expanding their giving in 2026, Live Dream Colorado welcomes their newest 1% for the Planet member partner, Palmer Land Conservancy. Donor Relations Manager Astrid Monar accepted the donation on March 9th, sharing, "Founded in 1977 through the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department, Palmer emerged from a deep community commitment to preserve what makes southern Colorado extraordinary…to protect the landscapes, natural resources, and outdoor spaces that define our region's character for generations to come. Several projects are on the horizon in 2026. With the City of Colorado Springs, we're permanently protecting over 1,000 acres for possible future public use - new places to hike, bike, ride, and reconnect with the outdoors. Partnering with a local family, we'll permanently protect a half-mile of wooded Fountain Creek shoreline - home to elk, mule deer, black bear, and countless species."

1% for the Planet is a global organization founded in 2002 by the owners of Patagonia to support environmental giving. 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. They advise on giving strategies, certify donations, and amplify impact. There are thousands of business members and nonprofit partners worldwide.

Live Dream Colorado is a Colorado Springs real estate brokerage firm dedicated to providing expert-level skills, zealous advocacy for clients, community philanthropy, uncompromising ethics, and first class service. Realtors® Lauren D Collier and Jay Collier believe that property ownership is a meaningful personal experience for every person, bringing freedom, responsibility, stability, and comfort. "We joined 1% for the Planet to give back to our community. For twelve years now we have donated to Trails and Open Space Coalition, and for the first time in 2026 we are additionally supporting Palmer Land Conservancy. We selected these organizations as our nonprofit partners because they preserve the outdoor environment in Colorado Springs, which makes for our incredible quality of life here. We don't take that for granted, and we want to do our part to protect it," says Live Dream Colorado owner Lauren D Collier.

Media Contact

Lauren Collier, Live Dream Colorado, 1 7192721765, [email protected], https://livedreamcolorado.com/

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SOURCE Live Dream Colorado