1 Hotels Mission Membership™ Named Honorable Mention in Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards

"We created 1 Hotels Mission Membership to challenge the traditional idea of loyalty and build something fundamentally different, not a transactional program, but a platform rooted in emotional connection, shared values, and real impact through every stay," said Raul Leal, CEO, Starwood Hotels Post this

1 Hotels Mission Membership™ is a purpose-driven loyalty program designed to reward both guests and the planet. Moving beyond traditional points and status tiers, the program focuses on personalization, environmental stewardship, and meaningful guest engagement, allowing members to support environmental nonprofit partners, enjoy curated experiences aligned with their values, and contribute to reforestation efforts through every new membership. To date, Mission Membership has generated nearly $1,000,000 in donations to environmental causes (Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Oceanic Global, Green Our Planet), including the planting of over 82,000 trees. By creating a more intentional, values-led approach to travel, Mission Membership empowers travelers to make a difference with every stay while advancing 1 Hotels' mission to care for both people and the planet.

This year's awards, featured on fastcompany.com, highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

"Being recognized by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards is incredibly meaningful because it reflects what we believe the future of hospitality must be: more personal, more purposeful, and more impactful for both people and the planet," said Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "We created 1 Hotels Mission Membership to challenge the traditional idea of loyalty and build something fundamentally different, not a transactional program, but a platform rooted in emotional connection, shared values, and real impact through every stay. In a world where so much can be replicated, we focused on creating something deeper, an experience that connects our guests more meaningfully to the places they visit, the communities they engage with, and the positive change they can help create. This recognition reinforces the direction we are heading and our belief that exceptional hospitality and meaningful impact are not separate ideas, but one and the same."

Fast Company's Summer 2026 issue (on newsstands June 23) will feature select award winners working on solutions that include geothermal energy, privacy-first cell plans, municipal grocery stores, and more.

"The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they're a measure of real-world impact," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year's honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor."

ABOUT 1 HOTELS

As a mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. With properties among some of the first to receive the prestigious MICHELIN Key distinction, 1 Hotels is inspired by a simple idea: those who travel the world should also care about it. It is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River in February 2017; West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard in June 2019; Toronto in 2021; San Francisco and Nashville in 2022; in 2023, the Hanalei Bay (Kauai) flagship property and Mayfair (London), the brand's first European property; Seattle, Melbourne (Australia) and Copenhagen in 2025; and Tokyo in 2026. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), San Miguel de Allende (Mexico) and Hudson Valley (NY). Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Traub, 1 Hotels, 1 2125184771 105, [email protected], 1hotels.com

SOURCE 1 Hotels