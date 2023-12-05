1 Hour Photo App From MailPix Makes Holiday Gift Giving Easy

"Retailers who partner with MailPix offer an amazing array of choices, ranging from holiday cards, canvas prints and acrylic panels" - Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix. Post this

CVS - Greeting cards, mounted photo panels, 4x6 photo books, acrylic panels, bamboo panels, photo cubes, and more.

Walgreens and Duane Reade - Canvas prints and enlargements.

- Canvas prints and enlargements. Walmart - Greeting cards, mounted prints, canvas prints, and enlargements. Also, 4x8 stationary cards for pick up at Walmart feature a matte surface suitable for personalizing with handwritten messages.

"Retailers who partner with MailPix offer an amazing array of choices, ranging from holiday cards, canvas prints and acrylic panels," says Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix. "Many of these purchases can be picked up in an hour, making them ideal for shoppers to get while running errands or shopping."

The industry-leading 1 Hour Photo is the most convenient photo-printing app offering pick-up of Christmas gifts at more than 20,000 locations among all four of the largest U.S retailers with photo services - CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, and Duane Reade stores - for the ultimate in shopping convenience. The app is available on iOS and Android.

