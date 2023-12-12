1 Hour Photo App from MailPix Offering Even More Exciting In-Store Pick Up for Holiday Gifts

"The 1 Hour Photo App combines the convenience of mobile shopping with the confidence the gift will be available when needed for convenient pickup." - Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix Post this

An 8 ½ x 11 lay-flat photo book of up to 90 pages in size and 8x8 wall tiles are now available for pickup at CVS. Other 1 Hour Photo products available are woodblock desk calendar, photo cover photo books, 11oz mugs, 15oz mugs, 11x14 framed canvas, greeting cards, mounted photo panels, 4x6 photo books, acrylic panels, bamboo panels, photo cubes, and more.

Canvas prints and enlargements, plus 11x14 metal panels, 5x7 wood panel and 8x10 wood panels, are popular choices from Walgreens and Duane Reade .

. 4x8 stationery cards for pick up at Walmart feature a matte surface suitable for personalizing with handwritten messages. Other popular products include greeting cards, mounted prints, canvas prints, and enlargements.

1 Hour Photo is the most convenient photo-printing app in North America, offering pick up at more than 20,000 locations among all four of the largest U.S retailers with photo services - CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, and Duane Reade stores - for the ultimate in shopping convenience. The app's modern feature set allows for users to quickly choose a camera-roll photo and, with a few taps, send their order for pick up. 1 Hour Photo also offers a ship-to-home service.

The 1 Hour Photo app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

"The 1 Hour Photo App combines the convenience of mobile shopping with the confidence the gift will be available when needed for convenient pickup," says Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix. "Select retailer partners offer an amazing array of choices, ranging from Christmas cards, canvas prints and acrylic panels. Many of these purchases can be picked up in an hour, making them ideal and convenient for shoppers concerned about delays."

ABOUT MAILPIX.COM

MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone apps or PCs and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements, and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device, or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix, his latest startup. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.

Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.

