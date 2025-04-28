1 in 10 Companies With DEI Programs Avoid Hiring White Men

"Employers must ensure that hiring practices are based on skills and qualifications, not on demographic factors, to maintain fairness and legal compliance." Post this

"Employers must ensure that hiring practices are based on skills and qualifications, not on demographic factors, to maintain fairness and legal compliance," says Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "Reverse discrimination in hiring occurs when individuals from majority groups are unfairly treated based on protected characteristics like race, gender, or age. Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, all forms of workplace discrimination based on race, sex, religion, or national origin are prohibited."

Survey results also highlight shifting attitudes toward DEI programs. Among companies that ended their DEI efforts, 73% did so within the past six months, often citing political reasons. Furthermore, 76% of hiring managers at companies with DEI programs believe the initiatives exist, at least in part, for appearances rather than authentic commitment. Despite these challenges, 78% of hiring managers say DEI initiatives are beneficial to workplace culture, although one in four would prefer to scale them back or eliminate them altogether.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the polling platform Pollfish. It was launched on April 14, 2025, and 1,216 full-time U.S. hiring managers completed the survey. Eligibility criteria included being at least 25 years old, having a household income of at least $75,000, holding an associate degree or higher, working at a company with more than 11 employees, and being directly involved in company hiring decisions.

