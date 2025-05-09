1 in 3 Workers Are Using AI Regularly -- Many in Surprising Ways

New AI Resume Builder survey reveals how employees are using AI to boost productivity, confidence, and even land promotions
SEATTLE, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) tools have rapidly become a staple in the workplace — but a new report from AI Resume Builder shows that workers aren't just using them to write emails or analyze data. Many are leveraging AI in creative, unexpected ways to grow their careers, navigate tough conversations, and support their mental health.
AI Resume Builder surveyed 2,945 full-time U.S. workers in April 2025. Of those, 33% reported using AI for work-related tasks in the past month, completing the full survey. The results highlight how AI has evolved from a productivity enhancer to a career development tool for American workers.
Key Findings:
- 1 in 3 full-time workers have used AI for work in the past month
- Most popular uses include writing emails (58%), brainstorming (56%), summarizing content (53%), and analyzing data (49%)
- Workers are also using AI for personal growth: 47% use it for goal setting, 44% to talk through problems, and 27% for mental health support
- 1 in 5 workers say AI helped them secure a raise or promotion
- Nearly 9 in 10 users say AI has made them a better employee
"AI is becoming commonplace at companies because it is so accessible and user friendly," says Soozy Miller, head of career advising at AI Resume Builder. "Companies can expect their employees to use AI to make their work easier. However, the results should always be checked for accuracy and tone."
AI Tools Are Helping Workers Prepare for High-Stakes Conversations
Beyond task-based support, many workers now rely on AI to navigate sensitive or challenging workplace situations. According to the report:
- 45% have used AI to prepare for a performance review
- 35% used it to plan for a tough conversation with a colleague or manager
- 22% used it to ask for a promotion
- 21% used it to request a raise
AI Is Improving Mental Health and Confidence at Work
The benefits go beyond productivity. Among AI users:
- 60% say it's improved their mental health
- 73% say it's boosted productivity
- 87% believe it's made them a better employee
- 41% say it's improved confidence
- 27% say it helped them get a promotion or raise
"AI is a great idea generator. It can give the employee a synopsis of what they need to prove why they deserve the job."
Methodology
This survey was commissioned by AIResumeBuilder.com and conducted via Pollfish in April 2025. A total of 2,945 full-time U.S. workers were surveyed.
Full report: https://www.airesumebuilder.com/1-in-3-workers-are-using-ai-regularly-many-in-surprising-ways/
