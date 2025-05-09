1 in 3 Workers Are Using AI Regularly -- Many in Surprising Ways

"AI is a great idea generator. It can give the employee a synopsis of what they need to prove why they deserve the job." Post this

Key Findings:

1 in 3 full-time workers have used AI for work in the past month

Most popular uses include writing emails (58%), brainstorming (56%), summarizing content (53%), and analyzing data (49%)

Workers are also using AI for personal growth: 47% use it for goal setting, 44% to talk through problems, and 27% for mental health support

1 in 5 workers say AI helped them secure a raise or promotion

Nearly 9 in 10 users say AI has made them a better employee

"AI is becoming commonplace at companies because it is so accessible and user friendly," says Soozy Miller, head of career advising at AI Resume Builder. "Companies can expect their employees to use AI to make their work easier. However, the results should always be checked for accuracy and tone."

AI Tools Are Helping Workers Prepare for High-Stakes Conversations

Beyond task-based support, many workers now rely on AI to navigate sensitive or challenging workplace situations. According to the report:

45% have used AI to prepare for a performance review

35% used it to plan for a tough conversation with a colleague or manager

22% used it to ask for a promotion

21% used it to request a raise

AI Is Improving Mental Health and Confidence at Work

The benefits go beyond productivity. Among AI users:

60% say it's improved their mental health

73% say it's boosted productivity

87% believe it's made them a better employee

41% say it's improved confidence

27% say it helped them get a promotion or raise

"AI is a great idea generator. It can give the employee a synopsis of what they need to prove why they deserve the job."

Methodology

This survey was commissioned by AIResumeBuilder.com and conducted via Pollfish in April 2025. A total of 2,945 full-time U.S. workers were surveyed.

Full report: https://www.airesumebuilder.com/1-in-3-workers-are-using-ai-regularly-many-in-surprising-ways/

Media Contact

Emily Robins, AI Resume Builder, (800) 251-0492, [email protected]

SOURCE AI Resume Builder