Notably, half of companies have also cut employees' benefits. The most common changes to employee benefits include reduced paid time off (PTO)/vacation days (23%), decreased or removed stock options/equity grants (21%), and reduced or eliminated meal allowances (20%).

"If companies keep cutting salaries, reducing benefits, and denying salary increases to current employees, they are going to lose talent," says ResumeTemplates' Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "They will also create a culture of mediocrity. People will go above and beyond if they're appreciated and compensated, but if they aren't, they will pull back on productivity."

Survey findings also suggest 9% of companies will not give raises to any current employees, while 77% of companies say they plan to give or have already given raises this year, and 15% are unsure. However, 21% of companies say they will not provide a cost-of-living adjustment to all employees.

This survey, conducted in August 2024, and included 1,000 U.S. business leaders. Participants were selected based on demographic criteria and screening questions. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/1-in-4-companies-have-reduced-current-employees-salaries-half-have-cut-benefits/

