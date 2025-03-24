1 in 4 Companies Say AI Skills Protect Workers From Layoffs

New survey finds hiring freezes, layoffs on the rise — but AI-skilled workers have stronger job security
SEATTLE, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As businesses brace for economic uncertainty, many are slowing hiring or planning layoffs — but AI-savvy employees may have a leg up. A new report from AI Resume Builder finds that 23% of hiring managers say workers with AI skills are more likely to be retained during workforce cuts.
AI Resume Builder surveyed 1,000 U.S. managers in March 2025 to understand how companies are approaching staffing decisions in the current economic climate and the role AI skills play in employee retention.
Key findings include:
- 17% of companies have a hiring freeze; 42% have slowed hiring: Government/public sector companies report the highest rate of hiring freezes (44%), followed by engineering (29%) and computer software (19%).
- 3 in 10 companies expect layoffs this year: Layoff expectations are highest in computer software (41%), government/public sector (41%), IT (40%), and engineering (38%).
- Trump's policies and recession fears are driving staffing decisions: Among companies that have implemented hiring freezes or slowdowns, 73% say Trump's policies played at least some role in the decision. Similarly, 82% cite concerns about a potential recession.
- AI skills boost job security: 23% of managers say workers with AI skills are more likely to avoid layoffs. That number rises in software (32%), IT (31%), and nonprofit/social services (31%).
- Top reasons AI-skilled employees are more secure: Improve efficiency/productivity (63%); Help automate processes and reduce costs (56%); Drive innovation and competitive edge (53%); Hard to replace (46%); Maintain critical AI tools (43%)
- Companies are actively seeking AI talent: 47% have increased their focus on hiring AI-skilled workers in the past year, and 63% are encouraging current employees to upskill.
"Workers who have AI skills are more likely to be retained because AI is becoming a daily part of work at many companies," says Soozy Miller, head of career advising at AI Resume Builder. "I recommend researching what companies are looking for in terms of AI to get an idea of where to upskill."
Methodology
This survey was commissioned by AIResumeBuilder.com and conducted via Pollfish in March 2025. It includes responses from 1,000 U.S. managers who are knowledgeable about their companies' current and projected hiring policies.
