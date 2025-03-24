1 in 4 Companies Say AI Skills Protect Workers From Layoffs

New survey finds hiring freezes, layoffs on the rise — but AI-skilled workers have stronger job security

SEATTLE, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As businesses brace for economic uncertainty, many are slowing hiring or planning layoffs — but AI-savvy employees may have a leg up. A new report from AI Resume Builder finds that 23% of hiring managers say workers with AI skills are more likely to be retained during workforce cuts.

AI Resume Builder surveyed 1,000 U.S. managers in March 2025 to understand how companies are approaching staffing decisions in the current economic climate and the role AI skills play in employee retention.