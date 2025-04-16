1 in 8 U.S. Companies Will Respond to Tariffs by Replacing Workers With AI

New survey finds Trump's tariffs are prompting layoffs, hiring freezes, and increased reliance on artificial intelligence

SEATTLE, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As companies grapple with rising costs tied to Trump's newly announced tariffs, many are turning to AI to stay competitive — and in some cases, replace human workers. A new report from AI Resume Builder finds that 1 in 8 U.S. companies plan to use AI to replace employees in 2025.

AI Resume Builder surveyed 750 U.S. business leaders in April 2025 at companies that import goods to understand how they plan to respond to tariff-related cost increases and the growing role AI will play in their workforce decisions.