1 in 8 U.S. Companies Will Respond to Tariffs by Replacing Workers With AI

New survey finds Trump's tariffs are prompting layoffs, hiring freezes, and increased reliance on artificial intelligence
SEATTLE, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As companies grapple with rising costs tied to Trump's newly announced tariffs, many are turning to AI to stay competitive — and in some cases, replace human workers. A new report from AI Resume Builder finds that 1 in 8 U.S. companies plan to use AI to replace employees in 2025.
AI Resume Builder surveyed 750 U.S. business leaders in April 2025 at companies that import goods to understand how they plan to respond to tariff-related cost increases and the growing role AI will play in their workforce decisions.
Key findings include:
- 1 in 8 companies will replace employees with AI in 2025: Among companies planning layoffs, 41% say they'll replace workers with AI, representing 1 in 8 companies overall.
- Nearly 1 in 3 companies using AI to replace staff anticipate cutting more than 25% of their workforce: Of those replacing staff with AI, 63% plan to replace between 5% and 25% of their workforce, while nearly 1 in 3 expect cuts exceeding 25%.
- Customer service, admin, and marketing roles most at risk for AI-driven workforce reductions: The top departments likely to face AI-related job losses include customer service (75%), administrative support (55%), marketing and content creation (54%), logistics and supply chain (48%), and finance/accounting (43%).
- 3 in 10 companies are accelerating their AI investment: As companies seek to manage costs and improve efficiency, 29% say they are ramping up AI investment in 2025.
"Workers should be aware that companies will accelerate AI adoption regardless of tariffs. Staying competitive globally means continuously advancing technology. While media headlines often predict dramatic and sweeping layoffs, only some sectors like customer service and IT are likely to see major disruption for the time being. Other roles like sales still rely heavily on human connection," says Soozy Miller, head of career advising at AI Resume Builder.
Methodology
This survey was commissioned by AIResumeBuilder.com and conducted via Pollfish from April 4-8, 2025. It includes responses from 750 U.S. business leaders at companies that import goods and are aware of the tariff plan announced by President Trump on April 2, 2025.
Full report: https://www.airesumebuilder.com/1-in-8-u-s-companies-will-respond-to-tariffs-by-replacing-workers-with-ai/
