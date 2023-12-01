1 SEO Expert Lily Ray Reveals Why Playing the Long Game is the Best SEO Strategy [DesignRush Spotlight]

88% of marketers who already invest in SEO allocated more or maintained the same amount of SEO budget in 2023. DesignRush interviewed Lily Ray, one of the most influential industry leaders in the U.S., to discuss SEO strategy essentials going into 2024.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a HubSpot study, almost 90% of marketers invested the same amount or more in SEO in 2023. This points to the obvious importance of SEO in growing businesses in this year and beyond.

In the latest podcast, DesignRush sat down with Lily Ray, the Senior Director, SEO & Head of Organic Research at Amsive Digital to discuss how to apply the best SEO strategies in the age of generative AI and the advice she'd give to SEO professionals.

"Google's new ranking systems or algorithm changes might seem sudden, but if you're observant, these shouldn't be surprising," says Lily. "Playing the long game and staying true to ethical SEO practices is key to navigating the ever-evolving SEO landscape."

Highlights of our interview with Lily include:

Focus on creating content that is genuinely helpful, avoiding violations of Google's guidelines and take advantage of areas of your true expertise

Consider creating less but more in-depth and interactive content, based on expertise and customer needs, with an SEO layer for visibility

While quick results might tempt some to deviate from Google's guidelines, it's safer and more sustainable to play the long game and adhere to white hat SEO principles

Pay close attention to Google's updates to anticipate and adapt to new ranking systems and algorithm changes

