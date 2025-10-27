1 Texas Top Local Medicare Agent Doubling Client Base Amid 2026 Medicare Part D Disruptions

As Medicare beneficiaries face unprecedented changes during the 2025 Annual Election Period (AEP), Rodney Powell, a #1 Texas Local Medicare Agent on Medicare Agents Hub, announces a remarkable milestone: doubling his client base across Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin. Known as the "Medicare Video Guy," Powell is expanding to meet growing demand in senior communities like The Woodlands, Southlake, and Round Rock, driven by disruptions from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Medicare beneficiaries face unprecedented changes during the 2025 Annual Election Period (AEP), Rodney POWELL, a #1 Texas Local Medicare Agent on Medicare Agents Hub, announces a remarkable milestone: doubling his client base across Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin. Known widely as the "Medicare Video Guy," Powell is expanding to meet growing demand in senior communities like The Woodlands, Southlake, and Round Rock, driven by disruptions from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
The Inflation Reduction Act has reshaped Medicare Part D, introducing a $2,100 out-of-pocket cap in 2026, higher premiums, increased deductibles, and shifting drug formularies. These changes, coupled with stricter prior authorizations and reduced Medicare Advantage benefits — like dental and over-the-counter allowances — have left seniors searching for clarity on "Medicare drug costs 2026," "Medicare premiums increase," and "Medicare Advantage vs. Supplements." Some carriers have halted agent commissions on Part D plans, pushing self-enrollment via Medicare.gov, a move Powell calls "anti-competitive" and harmful to seniors.
"Carriers are limiting access to expert guidance, but I'm committed to helping seniors navigate these complexities," said Powell. "As a trusted Medicare agent, my focus is on ethical service — prioritizing prescription drug coverage, provider access, and affordability, even without compensation." Unlike agents opting out of Part D assistance, Powell's holistic approach builds trust, earning him 100% 5-star Google reviews and fueling his business growth.
As an independent broker licensed in over 30 states, Powell specializes in Medicare Supplements (Medigap), such as Plan G, and represents top carriers, including Physicians Mutual, UnitedHealthcare (AARP), Devoted, HealthSpring, Aetna, and Humana. He also offers Medicare Advantage plans but excels in tailoring solutions to shield clients from rising costs. "This is a relationship business," Powell said. "With the MedicareVideoGuide.com, seniors get personalized help — no chatbots, no call centers."
Powell's educational outreach includes Medicare workshops and YouTube videos at YouTube.com/@MedicareVideoGuy, empowering seniors across Texas. For those searching "best Medicare agent near me" or "Medicare Part D changes 2026," MedicareVideoGuide.com offers expert guidance on navigating Medicare's evolving landscape.
About Rodney POWELL and MedicareVideoGuide.com
Rodney Powell, the "Medicare Video Guy," is a #1 Texas Local Medicare Agent on Medicare Agents Hub, delivering unbiased advice on Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements (Medigap), and Part D plans. Serving Houston, Dallas, and beyond, Powell ensures seniors receive top-tier support amid 2026 Medicare changes. Go to MedicareVideoGuide.com for personalized assistance.
