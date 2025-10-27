1 Texas Top Local Medicare Agent Doubling Client Base Amid 2026 Medicare Part D Disruptions

This is a relationship business. With the MedicareVideoGuide.com, seniors get personalized help — no chatbots, no call centers. Post this

"Carriers are limiting access to expert guidance, but I'm committed to helping seniors navigate these complexities," said Powell. "As a trusted Medicare agent, my focus is on ethical service — prioritizing prescription drug coverage, provider access, and affordability, even without compensation." Unlike agents opting out of Part D assistance, Powell's holistic approach builds trust, earning him 100% 5-star Google reviews and fueling his business growth.

As an independent broker licensed in over 30 states, Powell specializes in Medicare Supplements (Medigap), such as Plan G, and represents top carriers, including Physicians Mutual, UnitedHealthcare (AARP), Devoted, HealthSpring, Aetna, and Humana. He also offers Medicare Advantage plans but excels in tailoring solutions to shield clients from rising costs. "This is a relationship business," Powell said. "With the MedicareVideoGuide.com, seniors get personalized help — no chatbots, no call centers."

Powell's educational outreach includes Medicare workshops and YouTube videos at YouTube.com/@MedicareVideoGuy, empowering seniors across Texas. For those searching "best Medicare agent near me" or "Medicare Part D changes 2026," MedicareVideoGuide.com offers expert guidance on navigating Medicare's evolving landscape.

About Rodney POWELL and MedicareVideoGuide.com

Rodney Powell, the "Medicare Video Guy," is a #1 Texas Local Medicare Agent on Medicare Agents Hub, delivering unbiased advice on Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements (Medigap), and Part D plans. Serving Houston, Dallas, and beyond, Powell ensures seniors receive top-tier support amid 2026 Medicare changes. Go to MedicareVideoGuide.com for personalized assistance.

