WHO THE BOOK IS FOR: The book is written for first-time entrepreneurs, side hustlers, recent graduates, stay-at-home parents re-entering the workforce, and anyone who has considered building their own income but have not known where to start. Post this

"10 Businesses to Start with Little Money and Make Big Profits" launches July 31, 2026, on Amazon and major retail platforms

At a time when inflation is squeezing household budgets and worker confidence in traditional employment is at historic lows, a new book is offering a concrete, step-by-step alternative: build your own income.

"10 Businesses to Start with Little Money and Make Big Profits," releasing July 31, 2026, on Amazon Kindle and in paperback, breaks down ten proven business models that require minimal startup capital — some as low as $0 — yet generate profit margins between 20% and 95%.

"Most people who want to start a business never do — not because they lack the drive, but because they do not have a clear roadmap," said Michael Newsome "This book eliminates every excuse. It gives you the exact steps, the real costs, the honest timelines, and proven strategies. All you have to provide is the decision to begin."

WHAT THE BOOK COVERS:

The book profiles ten business models — from freelance digital services and social media management to lawn care, mobile car detailing, and print-on-demand — and provides each with a six-step roadmap from zero to profitability, real startup cost estimates, professional profit margin data, and actionable pro tips from entrepreneurs who have built these businesses from the ground up.

WHY NOW:

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 16 million Americans are self-employed, a figure that has grown consistently since 2020. The rise of remote work tools, digital platforms like Upwork, Shopify, and Etsy, and the explosion of the creator economy has dramatically lowered the barrier to entrepreneurship. Every business in this book is built on this new infrastructure.

WHO THE BOOK IS FOR:

The book is written for first-time entrepreneurs, side hustlers, recent graduates, stay-at-home parents re-entering the workforce, and anyone who has considered building their own income but have not known where to start.

AVAILABILITY:

"10 Businesses to Start with Little Money and Make Big Profits" is available beginning July 31, 2026, on Amazon in Kindle (ASIN: [B0H3FBTP7S]) and paperback formats, as well as at https://fwsllc.gumroad.com/l/bpwoo?_gl=1*1h6ro3h*_ga*MTg4NDQ4NDc2NS4xNzc5ODU2MjY4*_ga_6LJN6D94N6*czE3ODA4MDYzMDYkbzckZzEkdDE3ODA4MDYzNTYkajEwJGwwJGgw

Kindle price: $9.99 Paperback: $19.99

For review copies, interview requests, or bulk purchase inquiries:

Contact [email protected] or call 941-221-1039.

About Michael G Newsome

It is that passion for empowering everyday people that inspired him to write 10 Businesses to Start with Little Money and Make Big Profits — a step-by-step guide designed to meet aspiring entrepreneurs exactly where they are, with practical, low-cost business ideas that have the power to generate real, life-changing income.

Media Contact

Michael Newsome, Kindle, 1 941-221-1039, [email protected], https://kdp.amazon.com/en_US/bookshelf?ref_=kdp_kdp_TAC_TN_bs

SOURCE Kindle