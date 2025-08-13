10 Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Listed in 2025 Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under - U.S. Edition

10 shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed in the 2025 Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under – U.S. edition.

Greenberg Traurig Global Litigation Practice attorneys listed in the 2025 Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under – U.S. edition are:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400.

